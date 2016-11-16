Forty Under 40 Class of 2016 List

Class of 2016

Oklahoma Gazette honored the okc.BIZ Class of 2016 Forty Under 40 recipients Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. in a special cocktail reception held at CHK | CENTRAL BOATHOUSE.

The Forty Under 40 program honors exceptional individuals who have made a significant contribution to shaping the Oklahoma City landscape. Through redefining and improving business practices, advancing education and raising the bar for civic and artistic endeavors, Forty Under 40 honorees positively impact the greater Oklahoma City area.

The okc.BIZ Forty Under 40 program receives candidates through a nomination process with hundreds of potential honorees. After stringent application, review and board-led deliberation. A panel then selected the winners, and they were announced at the awards party November 15, 2016; online at okc.BIZ; and in a special Forty Under 40 section in the November 16, 2016 issue of Oklahoma Gazette. All previous classes, are published online at okc.BIZ and Oklahoma Gazette.

The Class of 2016 Forty Under 40 Honorees are as follows:

Aimee Ahpeatone

Anataya Rucker

Ashley E. Garcia Quintana

Aurora Lora

Blake Lawrence

Bobbie Earles

Brittni Shull

Bryan Bagby

Chad Hodges

Christian C. Cox

Corey Horsch

Elizabeth Isaac

Gabriel Bird

Graham Colton

Jack Fowler

Jared Garner

Jason R. Henderson

Jenna Byrnes

Jenny Rodgers Stewart

Jeremy P. Gardner

Jessica Farling

John Krenger

John W. Davenport

Joshua Harlow

Justin Lawrence

Kamisha D. Busby

Katie Tiegreen

Kayla Bonewell

Kevin Watson

Lyndi Zavy

Melissa Vincent

Miguel A. Baez

Nathaniel Goodwin

Regina J. Banks

Reji M. Pappy

Sara Kaplan

Sarah Adams-Cornell

Shannon M. Lavicky

Ted Perry

Tiffany Astl

To see photos from the event please click here. Nominations for the Class of 2017 will be accepted beginning January 2017.