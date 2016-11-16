Forty Under 40 Class of 2016 List

Class of 2016
Oklahoma Gazette honored the okc.BIZ Class of 2016 Forty Under 40 recipients Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. in a special cocktail reception held at CHK | CENTRAL BOATHOUSE.
The Forty Under 40 program honors exceptional individuals who have made a significant contribution to shaping the Oklahoma City landscape. Through redefining and improving business practices, advancing education and raising the bar for civic and artistic endeavors, Forty Under 40 honorees positively impact the greater Oklahoma City area.
The okc.BIZ Forty Under 40 program receives candidates through a nomination process with hundreds of potential honorees. After stringent application, review and board-led deliberation. A panel then selected the winners, and they were announced at the awards party November 15, 2016; online at okc.BIZ; and in a special Forty Under 40 section in the November 16, 2016 issue of Oklahoma Gazette. All previous classes, are published online at okc.BIZ and Oklahoma Gazette.
The Class of 2016 Forty Under 40 Honorees are as follows:
Aimee Ahpeatone
Anataya Rucker
Ashley E. Garcia Quintana
Aurora Lora
Blake Lawrence
Bobbie Earles
Brittni Shull
Bryan Bagby
Chad Hodges
Christian C. Cox
Corey Horsch
Elizabeth Isaac
Gabriel Bird
Graham Colton
Jack Fowler
Jared Garner
Jason R. Henderson
Jenna Byrnes
Jenny Rodgers Stewart
Jeremy P. Gardner
Jessica Farling
John Krenger
John W. Davenport
Joshua Harlow
Justin Lawrence
Kamisha D. Busby
Katie Tiegreen
Kayla Bonewell
Kevin Watson
Lyndi Zavy
Melissa Vincent
Miguel A. Baez
Nathaniel Goodwin
Regina J. Banks
Reji M. Pappy
Sara Kaplan
Sarah Adams-Cornell
Shannon M. Lavicky
Ted Perry
Tiffany Astl
To see photos from the event please click here. Nominations for the Class of 2017 will be accepted beginning January 2017.