Best Places to Work 2016 Companies

Large Companies

1. Edward Jones

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: St. Louis

Website: edwardjones.com

Year Founded: 1922

Company Leader: Mary Maddux, financial advisor and regional leader

Status: Private

Employees in State: 539

The working culture at Edward Jones fosters respect, transparency and a client-centric focus. As a result, associates love working there. In fact, in addition to this Best Places to Work in Oklahoma recognition, in 2016, Fortune magazine named Edward Jones the No. 10 Best Company to Work For, a recognition based primarily on associate feedback.

Balancing work and family is a priority. Financial advisors choose locations convenient to their family and community activities and set hours for that branch. It is understood that branch associates will make time for important personal activities while serving clients well. They work from anywhere using smartphones, laptops and firm-provided remote access. Some financial advisors take Friday afternoons off, and others work a short schedule in summer months when their children are out of school.

“In tough times, we take care of each other, whether it’s a tornado, a cancer diagnosis or a family crisis,” said Mary Maddux, financial advisor and regional leader. “Caring is part of our culture, and leaders are authorized to do the right thing to help associates navigate personal difficulties. If someone is hospitalized or a death occurs, Edward Jones folks can be relied upon to show up with flowers, food and comfort.”

In 2014, 60 percent of Edward Jones financial advisors earned at least one of two trips by serving their clients well. Financial advisors are paid to study for licenses and then go on salary while earning commissions and bonuses and receive subsidized benefits in their early years. They eventually transition to commission earnings supplemented by profitability bonuses and profit sharing and are even offered the possibility of limited partnership.

“The most distinctive benefit at Edward Jones is limited partnership. Our profitable branches with a minimum three years of service can be offered a chance to buy shares of the firm through limited partnership,” Maddux said. “Not only is this one of the most popular benefits of working at Edward Jones but it is fun. Firm leaders personally call associates to make them an offer to become a limited partner. Smiles and tears of joy spread all over the firm during the jubilant period of partnership offerings.”

As the last remaining partnership among major financial firms, Edward Jones now is owned by 20,000 limited partner associates. About half of all associates own a piece of the firm.

2. Eide Bailly, LLP



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Fargo, North Dakota

Website: eidebailly.com

Year Founded: 1917

Company Leader: Greg Jones, partner in charge

Status: Private

Employees in State: 71

“The culture at Eide Bailly is something we live and breathe every day,” said Greg Jones, partner in charge. “It has led us to being honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma since the award’s inception. We give our clients a better experience by bringing our culture alive in every client interaction. Through our actions, we show deep care for our clients and their success, as well as every single Eide Bailly employee. We pride ourselves in providing a caring, supportive and fun environment that allows each of us to play an active role in our career and make an impact.”

Nationally, Eide Bailly, LLC is a top 25 CPA firm with 1,600 employees and 29 offices in 13 states serving 59,000 clients with a focus on affordable housing, ag producers, closely held businesses, construction, dealerships, financial institutions, gaming, government, health care, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofits, oil and gas, renewable energy, tribes and utilities.

How does it make sure everything adds up to a great workplace for its employees? Call it creative accountability. The corporate culture statement is a downloadable bookmark and encourages employees to care for one another, conduct themselves with a high level of integrity, trust and support one another and recognize the importance of maintaining a balance between work and home life.

Eide Bailly offers its employees wellness benefits, parties at the office, chair massages, casual Fridays, a healthy work-life balance and recognition programs. There’s also a tuition-reimbursement program and financial support to help employees study for and take CPA exams. The company also makes sure to provide significant training for staff members, which means they’re confident and ready for anything. Provided meals and fun events don’t hurt, either.

One unique initiative the progressive thinkers at Eide Bailly have undertaken is adding more women to its partner and leadership roles. The company does this through a program and process called First Focus.

The initiative is companywide, and like everything else Eide Bailly undertakes, it is a thorough and well-formed plan with buy-in at all levels of the organization. Forums, networking opportunities and a revision to the formal corporate training guide have all been completed.

3. JE Dunn Construction Company



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri

Website: jedunn.com

Year Founded: 1924

Company Leader: Trent Wachsnicht, senior vice president

Status: Private

Employees in State: 76

JE Dunn Construction is a 92-year-old company with offices from coast to coast. Ranked 10th nationally as a domestic general contractor, the company builds buildings with an emphasis on integrity, collaboration, wisdom, quality, sustainability and safety.

“We are driven to enrich the lives of our clients, people and places throughout Oklahoma by delivering inspiring buildings and communities,” said Trent Wachsnicht, senior vice president and leader of the Oklahoma City office.

John Ernest Dunn (Ernie) founded JE Dunn Construction Company in Kansas City, Missouri in 1924. What began as a small, family-run residential contractor would has become one of the top general building contractors in the country with approximate annual revenues of $2.7 billion and 20 office locations in the United States.

When Ernie Dunn passed away in 1964, the company’s net worth was $1.4 million and it employed 35 people. Today, JE Dunn Construction is a leading provider of construction management services, design-build, and integrated project delivery.

“Our purpose statement says it well: ‘We exist to enrich lives through inspired people and places.’ When we feel inspired by the work we do and the people we get to do it with, that spirit becomes contagious to everyone we interact with,” Wachsnicht said. “While we build buildings to support our business, it is the people, relationships and communities we build that inspires and enriches us the most.”

Employees at JE Dunn can count on lots of fun and great perks and benefits. They enjoy employee and family night at the Bricktown Ballpark, the opportunity to engage in community volunteer activities, skills training and development, paid time off to participate in nonprofit activities, and a progressive and collaborative office environment. All regular, full-time employees are eligible for JE Dunn’s annual cash incentive program, which shares company profits with employees based on their role in the company and individual performance.

There are also several wellness programs available, including a tobacco-free incentive, a health screening incentive and an activity and nutrition incentive that is new for 2016.

Employees stay healthy with on-site health screenings, annual health coaching sessions, wellness incentives tied to medical plans and wellness challenges. To keep the planet healthy, the company provides a hybrid company car to all employees traveling on company business.

4. Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: dlolab.com

Year Founded: 2001

Company Leader: Bill Mosteller, CEO

Status: Public

Employees in State: 725

“As a health care organization, DLO organically has a culture of service. Not only does DLO serve its patients, they also serve each other, creating a family atmosphere. It is because of this culture of service that has allowed DLO to be named as one of Oklahoma’s Best Places to Work for 11 years in a row,” said Bill Mosteller, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma CEO.

“Since more than 70 percent of all physician decisions are based on laboratory tests, DLO employees realize it is their responsibility to provide accurate and timely results. The efficient and precise testing provided by DLO helps physicians determine the proper course of action, resulting in better health outcomes for all Oklahomans.”

DLO is an Oklahoma-based medical laboratory that provides laboratory testing and services to thousands of Oklahoma health care professionals and patients. More than 7,000 clients per year receive testing with a state-of-the-art core laboratory in Oklahoma City, two rapid response labs for emergency and same-day testing in Norman and Tulsa and ten hospital laboratories across the state. Of the more than 9 million tests DLO performs each year, 95 percent are conducted in-state, so DLO staff are Oklahomans serving Oklahomans.

DLO employees enjoy great benefits and perks including a matching 401(k) program, an employee stock purchase plan through Quest Diagnostics, paid holidays and vacation and a goal sharing plan through which employees are recognized and rewarded.

The company’s employees are on the go, and being healthy helps the individuals and the bottom line. DLO offers a comprehensive program called Blueprint for Wellness, designed to educate, motivate and reward employees to act and engage in healthier lifestyles. DLO employees also get free lab benefits.

In order to continue the company’s ongoing growth and success, DLO understands it has to attract and retain the very best talent. DLO is committed to developing their employees by investing in their educational goals through a tuition loan program.

5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Itasca, Illinois

Website: ajg.com

Year Founded: 1927

Company Leader: Jerry Roberts, area president

Status: Public

Employees in State: 99

“At Gallagher, our culture, employees and our customers always come first. This focus is the driving force behind our growth. We are committed to creating an outstanding environment where our employees flourish and our customers receive outstanding care. This is the Gallagher Way,” said Jerry Roberts, area president.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in Chicago in 1927 by Arthur Gallagher. Already a successful insurance agent when he decided to build a business of his own, Gallagher pioneered the concept of risk management. He knew that by understanding his customers and helping them save money by identifying and reducing their risks, he would build strong relationships. The Arthur Gallagher consulting team helps clients design, implement and manage cost-effective benefits programs that reduce costs, improve workforce productivity, educate employees, mitigate risk and help attract, retain and develop top talent.

By 1999, based on 1998 revenues of more than $500 million, Gallagher was recognized by Business Insurance magazine as the world’s fourth-largest broker. Gallagher completed 142 acquisitions from 2010 through 2013. By year-end 2013, 23 percent of Gallagher’s revenues were generated outside the United States. And in 2012, 2013 and 2014, Gallagher was recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Gallagher builds relationships. It cares about ethics. It’s always at the forefront of innovation. And its employees are among the happiest in the country.

Some of the best perks that come with being a part of the Gallagher family of employees include a free vacation day within your birthday month, a flexible Friday schedule allowing employees to leave at noon every other Friday, flexible work hours, an annual company picnic, two floating holidays each year to be used in any manner the employee wishes and a social committee whose members build morale by organizing monthly events. The company even brings in food trucks.

Company leadership knows that treating its employees well is itself a form of risk management.

6. INSURICA

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: insurica.com

Year Founded: 1959

Company Leader: Michael F. Ross, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 177

NSURICA insurance management network is an independent insurance agency that specializes in core industries and business disciplines. This provides INSURICA clients with unparalleled access to the most unique coverage and risk management expertise as well as a local agent relationship. From construction to health care, energy to education and beyond, INSURICA’s industry-specific knowledge and in-depth experience gives the company valuable insight into the unique and often challenging needs of its clients.

At INSURICA, it’s not about selling an individual policy, but rather understanding the entire business structure of each client and developing a comprehensive insurance management plan. While the industries it helps protect might differ, they all share one common challenge: Improper insurance management has an impact on the bottom line.

“Having a fun and innovative workplace is critical to our future. This may come as a shock: Insurance is not at the top of everyone’s career list after graduating,” said Michael F. Ross, INSURICA president and CEO.

“To sustain growth, we have to be able to demonstrate that working for INSURICA is an experience that young professionals simply cannot ignore. This is great place to learn and grow while being part of something truly exceptional. At INSURICA, we stress lifelong learning, promote community involvement and encourage colleagues to build lasting friendships. Our entire team is dedicated to developing an awesome community of colleagues and supporting long-term career development.”

Perks and privileges enjoyed by INSURICA staffers include hourlong lunches, great benefit packages including competitive salaries, renovated office space with a great lunchroom and training facility that will accommodate all OKC colleagues, community involvement by company and colleagues, fun events each month sponsored by the Colleague Council and an annual holiday party. Add to that discounted tickets to various entertainment venues in and out of state, including a zoo pass, and INSURICA employees definitely have something to smile about.

“INSURICA has achieved tremendous growth over the past 15 years, and we’ve experienced the challenges all organizations face when growing from a local business to one that spans multiple states. Through it all, we remain focused on doing the right thing for our colleagues and are proud of the fact that everyone feels part of one single team, no matter where their office is located,” Ross said.

7. 180 Medical, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: 180medical.com

Year Founded: 2002

Company Leader: Ron Howell, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 262

Todd Brown founded 180 medical to help others in situations similar to his. After he suffered a spinal cord injury, he very intentionally created a company based on relationships, respect, compassion and a lot of fun. It’s called the 180 Way, and it guides every employee of 180 Medical, from the top down, in everything they do and every decision they make.

180 Medical is a medical supply company, and that means its customers are dealing with ongoing and often lifelong health issues. Every single day, staffers at 180 Medical change people’s quality of life. In order to do that, the company makes sure its employees feel empowered, respected and appreciated because that directly affects customers’ experience.

As 180 Medical has grown, its leadership has worked hard to make sure it never gets so big that it loses the relationships it has fostered so carefully with its customers and employees. FFF (fun favorites Friday) treats include visits from Roxy’s Ice Cream or Kona Ice trucks or delivery of Auntie Anne’s pretzels. Though the work is serious, the environment is casual. Employees wear shorts and flip flops to work all summer and enjoy half-day Fridays with a rotating schedule that allows employees to work 40 hours by noon on Friday then have the afternoon off.

When the company hits certain goals, someone spins the prize wheel and everyone is rewarded with whatever the wheel lands on. At five years, employees are gifted with a personalized bobble head that incorporates their hobbies and interests. Employees are eligible for a quarterly incentive based on a combination of company and individual performance.

The staff at 180 supports Oklahoma Adaptive Sports Association (OKASA) with a cash donation and by supporting the annual wheelchair basketball fundraiser, selling popcorn, volunteering to play in wheelchairs against the kids and showing up in big numbers to the event. There are multiple fundraisers each spring for the Endeavor Games, supporting disabled athletes. The fundraisers are events like e-mail bingo, food truck lunches, snack and palette painting nights, bake sales and even the chance to put a pie in a manager’s face.

Managers are encouraged to have fun activities for their teams, like a quick game of Nerf hoops, dart wars with Nerf guns or special food/snack days with their team. And there’s a dance party at 9 every Friday morning in the billing department.

8. First United Bank

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Durant

Website: firstunitedbank.com

Year Founded: 1900

Company Leader: Greg Massey, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 619

First United is a full-service financial institution. It serves all of its customers’ needs: checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, commercial loans, wealth management and insurance. It is a values-based company with the purpose of inspiring and empowering others to find their path to success. United’s promise is to respect and honor its customers and take responsibility for helping them make financial choices to achieve their goals. At the backbone of its business practices is the stakeholder model. It encompasses the union and balance between First United its customers, employees, partners, communities and shareholders. United believes that doing business with First United should be a winning situation for everyone involved.

First United Bank & Trust opened its doors in Blue County, Choctaw Nation Territory, now known as Durant, Oklahoma on Oct. 2, 1900. Today, it is recognized as one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest region of the United States with assets of more than $3 billion.

“Our purpose at First United is to inspire and empower others to spend life wisely, starting with our employees. We provide an environment that encourages employees to make their financial well-being, health and wellness, personal growth and faith a priority. By doing this, we believe that our employees can lead the life God created them to live without being limited/restricted by obstacles such as failing health, inadequate financial resources, etc. And when they lead their life to its fullest potential, they will then inspire and empower others along the way, creating rippling positive change in the world,” said Greg Massey, CEO.

“As with our employees, we strive for all of our stakeholders to Spend Life Wisely. Spend Life Wisely is our way of saying that every day we hope to inspire and empower others to make smart choices so they can live fulfilled and meaningful lives. We invite you to visit spendlifewisely.com to learn more about our journey.”

First United offers employees many ways to do just that. A comprehensive wellness program includes an onsite fitness center for corporate employees and reimburses those who are not in close proximity to the corporate headquarters for fitness memberships. Flexible work schedules allow employees time to attend family functions and events.

9. Capital One Auto Finance



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Website: capitalone.com

Year Founded: 1988

Company Leader: John Cook, director and market area president

Status: Public

Employees in State: 440

Capital One, a Fortune 500 company, is a diversified financial services company with more than 65 million customer accounts worldwide and branch locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. It offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients and collectively had approximately $222 billion in deposits and $330 billion in total assets outstanding as of March 31, 2016.

“At Capital One, we’re strong believers in doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. Our people are our greatest asset, and we develop and grow associates at all levels in order to drive business results. This helps us deliver a great experience to our customers and meet their high expectations. We also have a lot of fun at work through game tournaments, rallies and fun days. We also volunteer in the community. This is our family away from family, and we foster a culture respect and inclusivity,” said John Cook, director and market area president.

Employees enjoy a great work environment, which includes flexible work schedules, great benefits and a fun, team-oriented culture. There are team fun days, associate engagement days and off-site town hall events, table tennis, pool and foosball tables and a video game console. Employees are encouraged to get out from behind their desks and compete in tournaments.

Capital One encourages its associates to take responsibility for their health so they can enjoy the fruit of their labor for years to come. Associates receive gift cards for completing a variety of wellness related activities like annual health assessments. Since 2009, Tulsa Capital One Auto Finance (COAF) has been certified Gold Fit by the American Heart Association. Although there’s no onsite fitness center, it does have an indoor and outdoor walking area and encourage all associates to take advantage of it.

The mindset of every COAF associate is to focus on the customers. Keeping them in their cars and out of repossession is the top priority, and associates have the knowledge and tools to work closely with customers and resolve their issues. This can be stressful, and the company goes above and beyond to create an environment that recharges its associates.

10. Mars Pet Care U.S.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Franklin, Tennessee

Website: mars.com

Year Founded: 1911

Company Leader: Ronnie Taylor, plant manager

Status: Private

Employees in State: 146

Mars Pet Care U.S. makes and distributes dry, wet, semi-moist and treat pet food. If you have a pet, chances are you know what the good folks at Mars Pet Care make: Eukanuba, Iams, Cesar, Whiskas and Pedigree are some of the company’s flagship brands. The Mars Pet Care Vision is simple: Make a better world for pets. If, in the process of making kitties and puppies happy, it also makes nearly 150 Oklahomans happy, all the better.

Mars Pet Care employees enjoy generous vacation time and a nice retirement plan. The company gives everyone full benefits from date of hire, ample paid time off and annual variable bonuses. The Mars Volunteer Program begins on day one, too, and allows associates to support causes dear to them while pursuing their career goals with the company.

Workers covered by the Mars insurance plan can take advantage of the Health Tracks incentive program by completing an online assessment and undergoing a preventative exam with biometric data. From there, they can earn $500 for following a healthy lifestyle. Spouses are also eligible for this perk. There are Health Tracks team and individual competitions, and the company makes healthy snacks available and offers healthy eating promotions.

Bettering the planet through green practices is another Mars hallmark. Recycling is huge and is done creatively. Unsalable food is sent to hog farm instead of landfills. Cardboard and other materials are all sent for recycling.

Associates also enjoy tuition reimbursement, town hall meetings, peer mentoring, employee awards program, paternity leave, adoption assistance, lactation facilities, on-site personal development and stress management workshops, seminars and classes.

The Mars website sums it up: “From our consumers and customers to our business partners and the communities in which we operate, Mars is built to care. Doing business to benefit the whole means we have an impact on the whole world — one that reaches far beyond the walls of our offices and factories and into our communities and the lives of our farmers and suppliers. It’s what matters to our associates. It’s how we turned a small confectionery business into a global company. And it’s how future generations will continue to operate.”

11. Safelite AutoGlass

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Website: safelite.com

Year Founded: 1947

Company Leader: Nathan Paul, district manager

Status: Private

Employees in State: 87

Safelite AutoGlass is the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair and replacement services with 6,800 MobileGlassShops™ and company stores in all 50 states. Last year, more than 5.4 million customers chose Safelite for its 24/7 national contact centers, advanced online scheduling, superior repair and replacement systems and the industry’s only nationwide lifetime guarantee. Founded in 1947, the Columbus-based company employs approximately 13,000 people across the United States.

“At Safelite, we believe that happy, talented and engaged people create happy, loyal customers,” said Nathan Paul, district manager. “Because of that, we focus on building a culture conducive to delivering a memorable customer experience.”

Safelite employees love being a part of a large organization that truly cares about them and shows it. Safeliters band together to help the community. They volunteer at the food bank and other charities. Safelite works with its staffers’ schedule needs, allowing them to get their kids to school without worry. Add to that tuition reimbursement for associates who want to earn college degrees, two paid volunteer days each year for associates to volunteer their time at 501(c)(3) organizations and generous incentives and bonuses.

Safelite offers multiple discounts for fitness clubs and weight management programs. Through its Weight Watchers at Work Program, the company has lost about 280 pounds this past year.

During the NCAA March Madness tournament, Safelite rolled out a very different kind of tournament: Safelite March Recipe Madness Contest. Associates submitted their own healthy recipes and a National Champion was chosen. Through its partnership with the American Heart Association, it’s sharing heart healthy messages, videos and recipes with its associates throughout the year.

Excellence in Service Awards are given to associates based on internal and external customer letters of praise. Recipients of this award receive an award letter, a certificate and an Excellence in Service branded item of their choice. Morning meetings sometimes include “toss the ball” events where everyone circles around and tosses a ball to each other to help promote fun in the workplace.

Staff enjoys tickets to sporting events as well as Safelite Family Night at the ballpark where associates and their families can enjoy a night at a game, and lunch or snacks and drinks are provided to all associates when times are really busy.

12. First Fidelity Bank NA

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: ffb.com

Year Founded: 1920

Company Leader: Lee Symcox, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 310

First Fidelity Bank is a locally owned and operated national bank that has served the banking needs of Oklahoma and Arizona for more than 90 years. It has maintained its original commitment to personal service and creatively prudent lending practices, resulting in a stellar reputation. The company is a strong financial institution offering leading-edge banking services. With more than$1.1 billion in assets, First Fidelity Bank is the third-largest Oklahoma City-based bank and operates 23 offices in Oklahoma and six in Arizona.

Ownership is shared by two Oklahoma families that merged their banking interests in 1992. Bill Cameron and his sister Lynda, with primary interest in American Fidelity Insurance Group, had previously acquired a bank and established the current name. Lee and Suzie Symcox, a third-generation banking family, brought City National Bank of Norman to the partnership. City National, chartered in 1921, is the oldest of the bank family. Employees take pride in a “small bank” attitude with attention to details and individual needs of their clients.

Staffers enjoy participation in civic activities, and many serve in leadership roles of civic and nonprofit organizations. The staff also enjoys wearing jeans on Saturdays, cookie Fridays for clients, the United Way Bowling Tournament, free banking services and reduced rate personal loans. The company is generous with free zoo passes and first option benefits that include but are not limited to travel benefits and reduced rate movie tickets.

First Fidelity Bank has been a BPTW honoree eight times now, and that’s because the company treats its 310 employees like family. Sure, First Fidelity employees enjoy competitive salaries and great benefit packages, but it goes beyond that. They are offered sophisticated training and career development, financial support for professional organizations they choose to join and generous paid time off.

There is a discounted fitness membership program and wellness support. Every year, First Fidelity hosts Employee Appreciation Week, wherein each day is a fun surprise for employees and includes food and drinks, T-shirts and merchandise, drawings for concert tickets and more. Employees have a lot of fun with that, decorating their offices and taking team photos. There is also a quarterly luncheon at Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club recognizing employees that have been with the company for more than five years.

13. Encompass Home Health and Hospice



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Website: ehhi.com

Year Founded: 1998

Company Leader: Lisa Cahill, regional vice president

Status: Subsidiary of a public company

Employees in State: 611

Encompass is one of the largest Medicare-certified home health, hospice and pediatric service providers in the nation and is dedicated to its mission to provide “a better way to care.” Encompass has more than 217 branch offices in 24 states and provides skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and additional services to more than 95,000 patients.

Employees enjoy a company culture that inspires excellence and provides exceptional support. Employees are equipped with a state-of-the-art electronic medical records system, extensive training and development, career advancement opportunities, a comprehensive benefits package and generous paid time off.

“Providing a better way to care to our employees promotes an environment that is caring, safe and consistent to how we serve our patients and customers,” said April Anthony, CEO. “Taking care of our employees helps to ensure that they are healthy, happy and empowered to deliver the excellent care that we desire for our patients. A better way to care in serving one another, our community and patients is crucial to the success of our organization.”

Encompass maintains high ethical standards and practices for all employees, and its CEO and COO visit each branch at least once a year to interact with employees and solicit feedback.

There are regular celebration ceremonies for Years of Service award recipients, and the company’s Encompass Rewards Program is unique: Employees earn points, which are redeemed for merchandise and/or services, for exemplary performance and conduct. The Encompass Cares Foundation provides financial resources to employees to go on medical mission trips and to assist if there is an employee hardship.

Another key to Encompass’ successful model is its genuine concern for employee health and well-being. Administrative time is provided to work out in the gym located on-site or to attend one of the other wellness options offered at the clinic.

Bonuses and incentives add to the great environment. There are productivity bonus incentives for clinical and field sales employees, and supervisory and back office personnel are eligible to earn annual or quarterly bonuses for achieving and/or exceeding budgetary financial and operational goals. All employees are eligible to earn a bonus for referring new clinical or marketing employees to the company.

14. Cintas Corporation



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Website: cintas.com

Year Founded: 1929

Company Leader: Brad McNeese, Central Plains Region vice president

Status: Public

Employees in State: 377

Cintas Corporation provides highly specialized products and services to over 900,000 customers ranging from independent auto repair shops to large hotel chains. Cintas leads the industry in supplying corporate identity uniform programs and providing entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services and industrial carpet and tile cleaning. It operates more than 400 facilities in North America, including six manufacturing plants and eight distribution centers. Cintas is a unique company whose success is a result of its special relationship with its employees, whom it calls partners.

The entire organization strives to adhere to its principal objective. It gives partners guidance to make decisions in the best interest of shareholders, their customers and themselves. With a strongly held belief in the principal objective, every partner understands their unique and important role in serving Cintas’ wide range of customers.

The company plans monthly endearment events on a calendar in advance of the fiscal year, with activities such as shaved ice trucks, NCAA March Madness celebration, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day activities, Fourth of July cookouts, and cookies and “just because” days, with nachos, root beer floats, popcorn, popsicles or Sonic treats during break without any notice to the partners.

Great partner benefits are another way Cintas distinguishes itself.

The company offers an annual health screening that includes a 34-panel comprehensive screening, health history questionnaire and age- and gender-specific tests. Participants can receive $15 off their weekly insurance premiums for participating.

Each year, there is a special day of recommitment to look to the future and reflect on the values and principles so important to everyone at Cintas. They call it Spirit Day. One way they celebrate their spirit is by volunteering to make the community better. This is Cintas’ 13th year to team up with Matthew 25: Ministries for the Cintas Clothe the Kids clothing drive, helping the poorest of the poor.

Cintas also loves competition. Whether it is a cook-off for the best chili or a pumpkin carving contest, Cintas will find a way to compete and reward the winner.

15. Guardian Security Systems, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Tulsa

Website: csg-guardian.com

Year Founded: 1999

Company Leader: Richard Ginsburg, CEO

Status: Public

Employees in State: 335

Guardian Security, a subsidiary of Central Security Group, just remodeled its corporate offices and employee fitness center and provided every employee with ergonomic chairs and desks that can be used sitting or standing.

Central Security Group is a top 10 provider of monitored security and home automation services in the United States. The company operates Guardian Security Systems, Oklahoma’s largest security company for 40 years, and maintains a state-of-the-art monitoring and customer service center in Tulsa. The company also operates local service branches in 12 cities, providing affordable and convenient monitored security, home automation and energy management solutions that create more convenience, comfort and peace of mind for more than 200,000 home and business owners from coast to coast.

Among its many charms are its quarterly town hall meeting with the CEO and company leadership, monthly brown bag lunches with the CEO, a comprehensive and competitive benefits package, free healthy snack days, a casual dress code and lots of employee recognition.

There is Starbucks coffee provided on-site at no cost to employees, and bonus opportunities abound. For example, employees may receive $500-$1,000 monthly above their base hourly wage for resolving service issues or for negotiating a security package that fits the customer’s needs. This bonus can add $4-45 per hour to the hourly rate. The collections/customer retention bonus means employees may earn a bonus ranging from $500-$1,000 for securing payments and retaining customers.

The newly remodeled employee fitness center is free to all employees. It includes full exercise equipment including free weights, a 1/7-mile jogging track, showers and secure entry. Lots of regular communication and an emphasis on flexibility ensures that everyone is on the same page. CEO 411 is sent out quarterly and includes information about the company’s progress, any new programs and company news.

E“We spend much of our daily lives at work, and I truly believe we should all enjoy a fun, professional and rewarding work environment. If our employees feel they have the ability to contribute every day to the success of our company and truly believe they can make a difference, their enthusiasm will translate into success for our company and outstanding service and satisfaction for our customers,” said Kent Morris, director of customer experience and call centers.

16. CompSource Mutual Insurance Company



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: compsourcemutual.com

Year Founded: 1933

Company Leader: Jason Clark, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 359

CompSource Mutual Insurance Company is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Oklahoma and has protected Oklahoma’s workforce for more than 80 years. The company culture focuses on providing outstanding customer care experiences for its stakeholders, which is only achieved through a phenomenal employee base. Many companies say employees are at the center of everything they do, but CompSource Mutual goes further by making employee commitment one of its six guiding principles. Whether it’s the robust benefits package, paid time off to volunteer, tuition reimbursement or parental leave, CompSource Mutual is invested in being one of the best places to work in Oklahoma.

“We are focused on creating a performance and goal-oriented environment that supports the achievement of employee’s personal goals as well as corporate objectives,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO. “We want employees to feel valued and to understand how each of them contributes to the overall success of CompSource. I am honored to serve as the President and CEO of such an outstanding company comprised of what I believe are the best employees in the business.”

To retain and attract the most talented employees, the company provides a performance and goal-oriented environment that supports the achievement of personal and corporate objectives. It also provides an environment punctuated by bursts of fun, like its annual holiday party, casual days, an innovative breakroom and paid time off for community service and volunteer efforts.

Health and wellness play heavily into the exhaustive benefits plan offered to employees. There’s a monthly newsletter and wellness table with information on a variety of topics that vary seasonally, Flex spending accounts, paid health insurance benefit to employees, domestic partner benefits, an annual wellness expo brings in vendors to educate employees, and local doctors provide lunch and learns for current topics.

All full-time employees are offered lucrative incentives such as a plan based on company performance metrics and individual performance levels. There is a partnership with O. C. Tanner, which has created a custom employee recognition program, which includes such things as the awarding of jeans day stickers for exceeding standards. Employees receive free or discounted tickets to local family entertainment or sporting events, and the company brings in massage therapists for staff.

Small/Medium Companies

1. Foundation Medical Staffing

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Salt Lake City, Utah

Website: foundationmedicalstaffing.com, a division of CHG Healthcare Services (chghealthcare.com)

Year Founded: 1999

Company Leader: Matt Rice, senior director

Status: Private

Employees in State: 29

As a corporation, Foundation Medical Staffing has specialized in temporary and permanent dialysis staffing services for medical facilities nationwide since 1999. The dialysis nurses, dietitians, managers and patient care technicians for whom Foundation finds assignments value the company’s dedicated efforts on their behalf. The company becomes more than a recruiter; it’s a personal career agent. Foundation Medical Staffing is part of the CHG Healthcare family of companies.

At Foundation Medical Staffing, putting people first has always been the primary core value. The company has recently expanded that core value, adding the concept of making a difference to underscore the company’s commitment to making a positive change in the communities it serves.

Foundation Medical Staffing’s corporate wellness program provides many incentives, such as insurance premium reduction for having healthy numbers (all tracked by a third party for employee privacy purposes) or completing health-related tasks, for employees to stay healthy.

Other unique benefits and programs include the employee network groups, which the corporate office gives $500 each year. There is a pingpong group and a ladies’ fitness group among many other perks. In addition to the pingpong table, there is a small exercise room with a treadmill, elliptical machine and functional trainer.

Sales consultants are on a very generous commission-based program, one of the most lucrative for employees in this industry. There is a profit-sharing program in place for Foundation’s hourly business partners, and a yearly President’s Club trip takes place for sales consultants and non-sales employees who qualify. Lots of sales contests for sales representatives make earning fun.

Naturally, wellness is a big priority at Foundation Medical Staffing. The company holds an annual Rock Your Body weight-loss contest and personal fitness goal program.

Its Wellness Pays program allows employees to receive a discount on health insurance, and the Families in Fitness program promotes healthy living at home. Other wellness programs include a fitness journal, a healthy pregnancy program, smoking cessation and a patient advocacy service that is free to employees. A nurse practitioner visits the office each month for health coaching.

This group celebrates company, division and team success. Congratulatory emails, lunch parties, monthly birthday and anniversary acknowledgements occur frequently, and fun contests during the holidays help keep people motivated. Fun is one of the company’s guiding principles.

2. Public Strategies, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: publicstrategies.com

Year Founded: 1990

Company Leader: Mary Myrick, chief executive officer

Status: Private

Employees in State: 72

Public Strategies is a private, values-driven project management and strategic planning firm serving sectors such as education, faith, child welfare and family/relationship-building programs. Its portfolio includes the National Marriage Resource Center, Family Expectations and Urban Services. These programs are designed to develop human potential, strengthen families and foster healthy relationships among both singles and couples.

In addition to the family sector, Public Strategies’ clients also include It’s My Community Initiative, Work Ready Oklahoma, Pops restaurant and Water4, a nonprofit organization that empowers people in developing countries to gain affordable and sustainable access to clean water. Other services include robust creative marketing and advertising, large- and small-scale event planning, strategic communications planning, training on workplace relations and formation of strategic alliances with support agencies, partner nonprofits and clients.

The company was established in 1990 as a public relations and event planning firm. Under the leadership of president and CEO Mary Myrick, Public Strategies has grown from a one-woman operation to a comprehensive project management and communications firm with a staff of professionals from diverse backgrounds and disciplines.

“Every day is a job interview. We all strive to get where we want to be next … as individuals and as a company. Because we understand that and we want our people to be a part of our team for many years to come, from the front door to the top floor, we treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Myrick said. “Whether people engage with us for services, to interview for a new career, to deliver a pizza or join our team to work with us for the rest of their lives, we live out our motto: Do good well. Our employees are the true champions in all that we do, and because they invest so much in the success of others, we take seriously one of our greatest responsibilities — providing our team with the high-quality workplace experience they deserve.”

There are also free tickets to community events such as Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma productions and Oklahoma City Thunder and Dodgers games and company-paid or reimbursed incentives to maintain health and fitness, like gym reimbursement, weight-loss incentives and immunizations. Food trucks make regular appearances on-site, and there employee summer hours and competitive benefits. Add to that extended paid holidays, paid downtown parking, employee recognition programs, casual dress days and holiday celebrations.

Public Strategies is intentional about growing and maintaining a culturally diverse and inclusive professional workforce, taking the responsibility seriously so their work is impactful for the clients and customers they serve. At the present time, 56 percent of the employees in the company’s workforce identify as part of a minority group. The company is a woman-owned small business. Public Strategies is a place of opportunity creating solutions and opportunities for others.

3. Nextep, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Norman

Website: nextep.com

Year Founded: 1996

Company Leader: Brian Fayak, founder, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 79

“We are in the human resources service industry, and I believe that providing a Best Place to Work environment directly correlates with our ability to provide the best customer service,” said Nextep founder, president and CEO Brian Fayak. “Our employees like where they work, what they do and who they do it for. That produces good work and creates happy clients.”

Fayak founded Nextep in 1996 in a bold move. He went from a position with a publicly traded company to a one where he was all of it — the operations team, the sales team and the owner. Since those humble beginnings, Nextep has grown to become one of the industry’s premier professional employer organizations with clients across the country.

Nextep is a professional employer organization (PEO) acting as an off-site human resources department for small- to medium-sized businesses and manages key employee-related functions such as payroll, employee benefits, tax and HR compliance and workers comp. Encompassing the entire employee life cycle, Nextep provides everything a business owner needs for world-class HR.

“We all have a stake in our business’ success, so entrepreneurial spirit and transparency are important parts of our culture,” Fayak said.

Perks at Nextep are next-level. Workspaces have sit/stand desks, and there is a break room with a PlayStation 4, a quiet room, a nursing room and a coffee bar. Nextep financially contributes heavily to benefits and employee development. It provides SmartDollar, a Dave Ramsey financial wellness program, for free, and employees can serve the community via Nextep’s paid community service program. New hires receive a welcome email from Nexteppers prior to their start date.

Fun annual activities and events include a softball team, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, a family fun day, dragon boat racing and a Christmas party with Santa gifts for Nextep progeny. Incentives are robust. Monthly growth bonuses are based on Work Site Employee (WSE) count, and all non-commission employees (EEs) are eligible. Quality and contribution bonuses, employee referrals, employee client referrals and Christmas bonuses are also part of Nextep’s incentive program.

Nextep implemented a benefits strategy designed to position the company to provide family-level benefits at no cost to its employees and just added two supplemental (voluntary) benefit plans — critical illness and accident coverage — to further meet employee needs.

4. Allegiance Credit Union



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: allegiancecu.org

Year Founded: 1963

Company Leader: Lynette Leonard, president and CEO

Status: Nonprofit financial cooperative

Employees in State: 80

Allegiance Credit Union offers its staff a plethora of pertinent perks that include tuition reimbursement, a clothing allowance, a 401(k) matching program, holiday bonuses for both full- and part-time employees, plenty of vacation and sick time accumulation and a paid birthday holiday for each employee.

Most impressive, however, is what 2015 Allegiance employee of the year Lynn Pahdoco calls “the most positive management style she’s ever encountered.”

Allegiance’s promise of cultivating friendly people who give smart service has created an efficient, competent work environment that includes a spirit of innovation, creativity and community service.

“While we are very intentional about providing the best service for our members, we are always mindful that we must provide the best work environment for our employees,” said Carol Gill, human resources director. “We have several employees who are embarking upon their third and fourth decade as an employee here at Allegiance. That speaks volumes and is the ultimate testament that perhaps we’re on the right track.”

ACU was founded in 1963 as Federal Employees Credit Union. Located in the basement of the Federal Courthouse, it was one of first tenants of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building when it opened in 1977. After the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, which ended the lives of 18 of its employees, FECU reinvented itself, became a community charter and later changed its name to Allegiance Credit Union, symbolizing its devotion to its legacy and its ongoing commitment to becoming a relevant corporate citizen and resource for Oklahoma City and the surrounding communities.

ACU’s deep commitment to community involvement is evidenced daily by its many service initiatives, such as its growing partnerships with the area’s running and cycling communities, which is an extension of its culture of promoting health and wellness. As a result of this commitment, ACU became the first business in Oklahoma to receive a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business distinction from the League of American Bicyclists.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Allegiance’s employee-run philanthropic program has been the benefactor of several nonprofit organizations including Oklahoma Project Woman, which provides funding to assist in breast cancer treatment, and Sunbeam Family Services, which provides additional funds and resources to grandparents raising grandchildren.

5. Mercury Network



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: mercuryvmp.com

Year Founded: 2008

Company Leader: Jennifer Miller, president

Status: Private

Employees in State: 57

Mercury Network is a leading provider of appraisal vendor management and workflow software to institutional lenders and appraisal management companies. More than 700 lenders and AMCs rely on Mercury Network to power more than 10,000 appraisal deliveries a day. Institutions use it to streamline appraisal operations from initial order through quality control and beyond and to reduce operational expenses.

That’s a pretty big workload, and Mercury knows its employees need to be happy to accomplish all of that. That’s why Mercury’s perks are so spot-on. They start with free food. There’s a fully stocked kitchen area for breakfast, lunch and snacks. Staff enjoys generous Christmas vacation: two weeks fully paid in addition to normal paid time off.

Add to that flexible work hours, fun stuff like a basketball court, a pingpong table, darts and workout machines, free Pilates workouts during lunch three days a week, a swanky annual party and a generous bonus plan averaging $300-$500 per month.

Health and well-being are important at Mercury, which offers its employees free flu shots. An employer-sponsored employee assistance program is made available and may provide counseling for those who need it. The program includes help dealing with marital, parental or financial problems and/or assistance for specific conditions such as substance abuse, smoking and gambling. Mercury also offers daily walking groups to offset daily desk sitting. To blow off steam, the company has indoor snowball fights.

Communication is crucial, too, and is kept flowing with quarterly All Hands Meetings; daily, department-specific update meetings; bi-annual employee surveys; and lots of employee recognition. Mercury hands out anniversary awards and recognition for annual contributions during its big, annual All Hands Meeting. Staff receives monetary incentives or extra paid time off when overnight travel is required.

“Part of our corporate mission statement is to make Mercury the best place anyone on the team has ever worked and at the same time be our customers’ favorite software provider,” said Jennifer Miller, president. “Happy teams contribute more, hands down. Happy teams are contagious. Customers and partners sense it and want to be a part of it. Happy teams attract and keep happy people. Creating the best environment possible for employees, customers and partners is not optional for us. It’s why we’re here, and it’s how we will exceed our goals.”

6. People Source Staffing Professionals



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: peoplesourceok.com

Year Founded: 2002

Company Leader: David Bozalis, owner

Status: Private

Employees in State: 26

People Source Staffing Professionals provides temporary associates to companies that need help in all areas of business. It provides a wide range of staffing services to about 200 clients, including Hobby Lobby and Kimray.

People Source strives for the best fit in supplying businesses requiring professional, light industrial and clerical assistance with the skills of individuals from its large pool of available workers and gives its skilled individuals the opportunity to work for stable, established local businesses. And it’s a great company to work for.

“My vision is to create and maintain a workplace where everyone would love coming to work because they are working with people who care for them, work as a cohesive considerate team and are able to enjoy and balance home and work life while providing a service that contributes to our communities and enriches the lives of those who we help find employment,” said People Source founder and Oklahoma City native David Bozalis. “Family is No. 1 in my book, and I feel like blending the home and work families can only add to the fulfillment in all aspects of life.”

Bozalis started the business in 2002. He had been looking for opportunities to own his own company and work for himself for a while and had considered lots of options, from a demolition company to a hat manufacturer. He and his two partners, whom he bought out early on, decided on a staffing firm, and People Source was born.

According to staff, People Source has an “unbelievable owner that provides a great family environment.” It also has a host of great perks including company-paid benefits, flexible working schedules designed around family, spot bonuses for great work, random lunches brought in for appreciation and incentive plans for the sales development and branch management.

Staff earns service awards and luncheons, there is a sabbatical program, early departure and rotating schedules for time off and each staff member enjoys two additional paid holidays off.

The People Source team is remarkably community-minded and volunteers for the United Founders Blvd annual neighborhood clean-up. Private donations are given to employees in need. The company holds drives for toys, food, blood and coats.

In addition to great health benefits, People Sourcers enjoy an on-site gym, and family and friends are welcome to work out, too. The company recycles, with recycle bins placed in every location. Professional development is always important, and each employee is enrolled in a subscription to the American Staffing Association, which allows them to participate in industry training.

Job-specific certificate programs are available at no cost to employees.

“I love my company all of the employees have helped create. I can tell they love it too by the way they contribute to the overall success,” Bozalis said. “Thank you to all who work at People Source.”

7. InterWorks

U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Stillwater

Website: interworks.com

Year Founded: 1996

Company Leader: Behfar Jahanshahi, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 94

A quick tour through the InterWorks website leads quickly to a page with two prominent words: Be happy. The company is determined never to get stuck in “a never-ending cycle of emulation and repetition, creating a boring and homogeneous corporate grind.”

“That just doesn’t fly with us. That’s why we decided to break that cycle. Believe it or not, you can do big things while having the time of your life. It’s how your career should be, and it’s the InterWorks way,” the site proclaims.

And it all seems to be true.

“InterWorks has always been the type of place where friends come together to do work that actually interests them — all while having fun,” said Behfar Jahanshahi, the consulting firm’s CEO. “Ever since we began 20 years ago, we’ve made it a point to break away from stuffy corporate norms and let our employees define what we want to be as a company. This sense of ownership and camaraderie definitely makes for happier employees and, by extension, happier clients.”

There’s no formal, wordy, traditional mission statement at InterWorks. Instead, the progressive company simply strives to do the best work for the best clients with the best people. From servers and storage to development and visualization, InterWorks provides the best in full-spectrum IT and data solutions. Leveraging innovative technology from partners like Dell and Tableau Software, the company helps organizations across the globe build foundations for sustained success.

Take 94 IT professionals and add to that a laid-back work environment, company-sponsored events (such as barbecues, a huge holiday party, Oklahoma Freewheel, team meetups and sporting events) and free memberships to gyms and zoos. Sprinkle in in-office pingpong, pool tables, video games and snack bars, mix a dash of monthly massage and coffee days and top the whole thing off with frequent catered lunches, and voila!

It also offers employees a health care FSA, dependent care FSA and group accident, group disease and group disability coverage

“InterWorks has always been about doing top-notch work all while having fun,” Jahanshahi said. “Above all else, we value the relationships we forge with our employees and our clients more than anything else. By taking care of them, we’ve made them pretty happy.”

8. Southern Oklahoma Technology Center



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Ardmore

Website: sotc.edu

Year Founded: 1966

Company Leader: David Powell, superintendent

Status: Public

Employees in State: 90

In August 1966, Southern Oklahoma Area Vocational and Technical Center (SOTC) opened as part of Ardmore Public School District I-19. It was governed by the Ardmore Board of Education through June 1977, when the district was formed into a separate vocational-technical school district (VT-20).

Southern Oklahoma Technology Center recognizes that the success of local economic development efforts is directly connected with the area’s ability to supply the required, technically trained workforce. The center continues to serve high school students and adults. SOTC has a capacity for 760 students and served 749 students in 2015.

Site-specific, customized education, training and support services are offered through SOTC’s Business and Industry (BIS) team. Training topics can range from Microsoft Office applications, leadership/management, and foreign language to safety, industrial maintenance, Lean Six Sigma and ISO certification. In 2015, more than 13,630 students were trained through the BIS and ACD departments.

“At SOTC, we believe a wonderful workplace allows staff to actually enjoy their jobs,” said Dr. David Powell, superintendent. “We want staff to come to work every day with the same excitement and energy level they had during the first week of their employment. It is clear that with happy, healthy and energetic staff an organization can’t be stopped. They are much more productive and seem to be more genuinely focused on the mission of SOTC.”

At SOTC, work/life balance is a priority, and employees receive ample time off. Wellness Committee activities throughout the year have a $1,000 total budget. There’s a 403(b) employer-matching retirement plan, Certified Healthy Workplace Initiatives, an indoor/outdoor walking and jogging track, Christmas bonuses and a tuition reimbursement program, and the SOTC Board of Education pays for health insurance and offers dental and vision plans.

“It is funny how sometimes what may seem to be a little thing that gets the biggest response from staff. Recently, we heard a few complaints about the staff exercise room (which doubles as a Therapy Tech program) being too stuffy and warm,” Powell said. “We installed a Big Ass brand ceiling fan, and you would have thought we had given out early Christmas bonuses.”

9. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: okcic.com

Year Founded: 1974

Company Leader: Robyn Sunday-Allen, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 167

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) serves more than 19,000 American Indians in central Oklahoma, providing culturally sensitive health and wellness services from talented and devoted employees. OKCIC is a unique organization serving Native Americans from more than 220 federally recognized tribes with a vision “to be the national model for American Indian health care.”

OKCIC’s mission reflects more than four decades of service in Oklahoma City to “provide excellent health care to American Indians” by offering comprehensive outpatient services. Medical services are the primary foundation for OKCIC operations; however, over the years, the importance of promoting health and wellness has become paramount.

Its health care model is recognized locally and nationally for its impact and its many wellness programs, which continue to be a vital part of everyday services for patients and staff.

In 1995, OKCIC moved from a downtown storefront building into the state-of-the-art 27,000-square-foot medical building. Over the next 20 years, patient and staff numbers quadrupled. In 2014, an additional medical building on the campus opened, doubling OKCIC clinical and administrative space. Today, OKCIC is the largest outpatient urban Indian clinic in Oklahoma and one of the largest urban Native American health clinics in the nation.

Staff and their dependents enjoy a robust benefit package paid 100 percent by the clinic. There’s an annual performance bonus based on performance review score for qualified employees. The clinic offers a 401(k) after 90 days of employment. Staff meetings are conducted quarterly, and one is an annual off-site retreat with a motivational speaker. Benefits also include birthday leave and generous PTO (15-42 days) with rollover and cash-out options, Christmas bonuses, casual Fridays and administrative time provided to work out in the on-site gym or attend one of the other wellness options offered make OKCIC a great place to work.

An annual employee appreciation breakfast is held at a premium restaurant. The clinic reimburses employees for registration fees for non-clinic marathons and walks.

10. VI Marketing and Branding



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: vimarketingandbranding.com

Year Founded: 1989

Company Leader: Tim Berney, president

Status: Private

Employees in State: 60

Over the course of its nearly three decades, VI Marketing and Branding has learned a few things.

For one thing, as president Tim Berney puts it, “People spend more time at work than at home — awake anyway. We want them to enjoy coming to the office. It makes us more creative and more productive. And it just feels like the right way to run a company.”

Berney’s company launched in 1989, after the media buying company he worked for went belly-up. Necessity is the mother of invention, and Berney took a leap, scored a few clients and struck out on his own. Before long, he had enough business to hire a staff, and the accounts just kept coming. The agency has done work for the The Oklahoma City Zoo, Little Caesars, Trane, Heartland Homes, Taco Mayo and many others. Offices in Colorado and Missouri followed. In 2011, the company earned a coveted Jay Chiat Award for marketing strategy.

How does an employer keep 60 creative employees happy?

“While we put a lot of resources into events and perks that our staff enjoys, I think the overall culture is why people really enjoy working at VI,” Berney said. “We treat people with respect, give them the tools they need to do their jobs and allow them to approach their work in a creative manner.”

Add to that quarterly profit distribution, summer hours, sponsorship of employee sports teams and race entries, efficiency bonuses and soul-satisfying pro-bono and financial support for United Way, Variety Care and Destiny School for troubled teens and the picture becomes clear.

Food for Thought is a weekly lunch in which, in exchange for time spent learning, VI purchases lunch. VI’s internal newsletter informs staff of birthdays, anniversaries, campaign launches, culture pieces and other pertinent information.

VI promotes individual projects, accomplishments and interests of staff through its large and active social media platforms. As for recognition, an annual “brass balls” award is given to someone who shows extra fortitude and takes chances in marketing.

“We have processes in place, but nobody is micromanaged or feels pressure. There is an expectation of great work, and people feed off of that,” Berney said. “When everyone around you is working at a high level, it is inspiring. And you can feel the energy when you walk through the doors.”

The entire culture is built around the notion that work should include an element of fun. Staff programs include beer club and Family Feud contests. VI’s philosophy is to get the work done well — not work eight hours per day with your head down.

11. Regent Bank



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Tulsa

Website: bankregent.com

Year Founded: 1898

Company Leader: Sean Kouplen, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 60

Regent Bank is a locally owned community bank founded almost 120 years ago in Nowata. Regent has since opened additional offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and is dedicated to becoming the state’s premier business bank. The prosperity and growth of small and mid-market businesses — health care, lines of credit, agriculture and commercial real estate financing, SBA and USDA programs, and more — is Regent’s specialty. The same set of core values that guides the bank’s business practices guides how employees are treated.

“Study after study has shown that fostering a great place to work results in increased employee engagement and shareholder value. This is certainly important to us, but we invest so much in our employees because this is how I would want to be treated,” said Sean Kouplen, CEO. “We spend two-thirds of our waking lives at work, and we all deserve an employer who cares us about us, treats us well and creates an atmosphere that helps to make work enjoyable.”

Regent Bank employees can count on a close, family-like atmosphere with co-workers, free snacks, holiday parties, an employee relief fund, fitness and wellness challenges and paid volunteer time during work hours. All employees are also eligible to participate in Regent’s stakeholders bonus program.

When it comes to staying healthy, Regent pays 100 percent of health insurance premiums for full-time employees, offers lactation facilities for nursing moms and offers paternity leave. Free or discounted tickets to local family entertainment or sporting events and on-site personal development and/or stress management workshops, seminars or classes go even further toward helping staff maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“I would simply like to add that, in my opinion, employees make or break a company’s culture. We can create all of the programs, incentives and parties we want, and these create short-term energy and excitement,” Kouplen said. “But it’s the way employees treat each other that determines whether the company is a great place to work. At Regent Bank, we are extremely blessed to have a group of employees who are naturally kind and caring toward each other as well as our clients. This is what makes Regent Bank such a great place to work.”

12. TBS Factoring Service, LLC



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: tbsfactoring.com

Year Founded: 2004

Company Leader: Wood Kaufman, owner and managing member

Status: Private

Employees in State: 130

TBS Factoring Service, LLC provides simple and flexible cash flow solutions with freight bill factoring. TBS also provides financial solutions to companies outside the transportation niche through TBS Capital Funding.

“When customer service is how you differentiate yourself in the marketplace, it’s important to treat our employees like we want them to treat our clients,” said Wood Kaufman, TBS owner. “We try very hard to make sure that every one of our associates knows how important they are to TBS and how they individually contribute to our clients’ success.”

TBS Factoring Service’s success is in part a function of its philosophy, one best articulated by Kaufman, also a former newspaper delivery boy and avid skier.

“When you consider how much it costs to train and retain outstanding talent, it’s hard to fathom why more companies don’t provide their associates with more time off, incentive bonuses, generous 401(k) matching and 100 percent employer-paid medical coverage. In the grand scheme of things, that’s a small price to pay for loyalty, job satisfaction, dedication and hard work. At TBS, we believe loyalty is a two-way street,” Kaufman said.

TBS employees enjoy a generous bonus program based on company profitability, 100 percent paid health benefits, company picnics and holiday parties, regular employee appreciation events, great associate development programs and paid time off for community service.

The list goes on: yearly on-site wellness checks for employees, TBS-sponsored sports teams, Holistic Wellness Lunch and gym access help staffers stay fit in more ways than one.

TBS also offers tuition reimbursement to encourage its team members to further their education and paid training to gain the necessary knowledge in their fields to advance their careers.

There also is an employer-sponsored program that provides counseling for marital, parental or financial problems and/or assistance for specific conditions such as substance abuse, smoking or gambling.

“We know our clients have a choice when it comes to factoring companies,” Kaufman said. “I think our people and how we treat them are what make us an industry leader.”

13. High Plains Technology Center



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Woodward

Website: hptc.edu

Year Founded: 1982

Company Leader: Dwight Hughes, superintendent and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 50

High Plains Technology Center is part of a network of 29 career technology centers in the Oklahoma Career and Technical Education system. The center offers dozens of full-time career programs, short-term day and evening classes and public access for meetings and training opportunities — from practical nursing to oil and gas industry training — to make career education a reality for high schoolers, adults and businesses and industries in northwest Oklahoma. This year marks its second appearance on the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma list.

Its motto is “Turning education and training into workplace success.”

Formerly High Plains Area Vocational-Technical, District #24, the center was established by a vote of the people of its district in 1981. From there, the State Board of Vocational and Technical Education recognized the district to begin operation under the supervision and administration of the State Department of Career and Technology Education.

“Passion to equip our students with the skills and resources to be successful in the workforce and, ultimately, in life is the key driver for our employees at High Plains Technology Center,” said Dwight Hughes, CEO and superintendent. “Our people love what they do, and it shows. We have mutual respect for each other and for the job that each of us are hired to do.”

The working environment at High Plains is family-friendly and life-friendly. Everyone has periodic emergencies and/or issues that need to be handled, and even with the wide variety of positions and tasks, staff schedules allow for flexibility so coworkers can willingly jump in to ensure everything runs smoothly when someone is called away from work. The company pays 100 percent of employee health, prescription, vision and dental insurance and teacher retirement system premiums and offers an alternate Social Security plan with contribution to an annuity.

Plenty of time off, generous opportunities for professional development, a family atmosphere and lots of well-attended employee events and get-togethers combine with competitive salaries and solid benefits to complete the High Plains package.

The school makes the most of its resources and focuses on intangibles: respect, resources and tools to do the job, great co-workers, meaningful work and fun. This means low absenteeism; in some years, the only staff turnover is due to retirements.

“We are successful because of our staff and their contributions to a cohesive work environment,” Hughes said. “As CEO and superintendent, I appreciate our staff’s dedication and loyalty to our school, to each other and to our students.”

14. Sunbeam Family Services



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: sunbeamfamilyservices.org

Year Founded: 1907

Company Leader: Jim Priest, CEO

Status: Nonprofit

Employees in State: 159

A second-year Best Places to Work in Oklahoma honoree, Sunbeam Family Services has provided help, hope and opportunity to people of all ages at all stages of life since founder Lizzie Swisher went door-to-door in Heritage Hills and Mesta Park neighborhoods and began collecting funds for a children’s home in 1907.

Sunbeam Family Services is a welcome ray of hope and help for central Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens and is dedicated to providing the highest quality care for the poor and working poor in the community. Services include individual, child and family counseling; early childhood education like Head Start and Early Head Start programs; foster care family recruitment; and education, senior services and support to grandparents raising grandchildren.

The organization believes strongly that it must provide the best for its employees so they can provide the very best services to Sunbeam clients. Leadership demonstrates the principle of servanthood, which means making listening well to employees a priority and reinforcing good performance and behavior. The nonprofit subscribes to the model of lifelong learning and employs and maintains a workforce that’s flexible enough to learn new skills, move to other positions and even retire and return to Sunbeam to continue serving their community.

“Many organizations are so focused on treating customers or clients they serve well that they lose sight of the importance of serving their employees well,” said Jim Priest, CEO. “I subscribe to the Herb Kelleher/Southwest Airlines business model: Treat your employees great and they will treat your customers and clients great.”

Sunbeam strives to create a workplace that attracts committed and engaged people who are focused on values and organizational mission to provide help, hope and opportunity to people of all ages. The agency is diverse in every way, from its team of professionals to the clients it serves and the areas where its programs are offered.

Employees receive a generous benefit package, including very affordable medical coverage for less than $20 a month. Sunbeam recognizes one or more employees each month, features a peer recognition program and offers paid time off awarded on longevity. Paid time off starts with 10 days per year, and Sunbeam closes between Christmas and New Year’s, providing paid time off so employees can rest and observe the season according to their customs. Qualified personnel are offered a salary, and financial incentives are available if they reach specified goals.

15. Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Broken Arrow

Website: okwt.swagelok.com

Year Founded: 1977

Company Leader: Tim Barney, president

Status: Private

Employees in State: 36

Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas focuses on the sales and distribution of gas and fluid systems components, such as tube fittings, valves, tubing and gauges.

Oklahoma Fluid Solutions LLC (dba Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas) was founded in 1977 and has served as the authorized sales and service center for customers seeking the highest quality fluid system products and solutions in the industry. The company serves customers in Oklahoma, West Texas and most of the eastern part of New Mexico. Swagelok was found on the values of integrity, customer focus, innovation, continuous improvement and respect. Its associates strive to make business decisions with these values in mind so customers keep returning to Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas knowing that they will be well taken care of.

Originally founded in 1947 in Solon, Ohio, the privately held company eschews pressure for short-term results, developing a worldwide business worth $2 billion. Each year, its charitable foundations and trusts support more than 100 charities with donations of $3.5 million. In addition, Swagelok associates serve on over 70 local nonprofit boards.

Swagelok employees enjoy a collaborative work environment that is relaxed yet professional, monthly birthday lunches, a quarterly associate incentive program for operations, extended time off benefits, bonuses for referring new hires, profit sharing, recycling and community outreach programs and its Giving Means Living program, which gives each associate $500 per year to donate to a charity of their choice. Coworkers are also allowed to “donate” unused paid time off/sick days to fellow employees in need.

“I am committed to foster our unique culture in any way I can,” said Tim Barney, Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas president. “My goal is to provide a dynamic work environment where all associates feel like stakeholders in the company and that their opinions and ideas are valued. Helping our associates grow means leveraging the core values on which our company was founded and built: customer focus, quality, integrity, respect for the individual, innovation and continuous improvement.”

The company also offers employee of the month awards, free and discounted tickets to local family entertainment and sporting events, job shadowing and cross-training, formal leadership education opportunities, monthly supervisor and employee one-on-one meetings and a company intranet to share community and company achievements.

16. Delta Dental of Oklahoma



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: deltadentalok.org

Year Founded: 1973

Company Leader: John Gladden, president & CEO

Status: Nonprofit

Employees in State: 129

Delta Dental of Oklahoma has made this list six times now, and that makes president and CEO John Gladden happy.

“At Delta Dental of Oklahoma, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service. Cultivating a positive workplace uplifts our employees and strengthens their resolve to deliver a superior experience to all of our customers,” Gladden said.

Advancing the oral wellness of all Oklahomans is part of the company’s not-for-profit mission. Delta Dental of Oklahoma has established itself as the market leader by providing quality dental benefit programs and superior service to its clients while offering dental plans designed to fulfill the needs of our constituents. Delta Dental of Oklahoma also fulfils its mission through its Oral Health Foundation, which provides free dental education to Oklahoma children, supports the education of future dentists and awards grants to public health programs across the state.

The company returns surplus revenues to customers via lower premiums and richer benefits. Remaining surpluses go to provide free and low-cost dental care for those in need. For example, Delta Dental is a proud sponsor of the OK Mission of Mercy event, donating up to $150,000 per and paying room and travel expenses for employees who volunteer. The two-day clinic event provides free dental care to more than 1,500 patients. Care is valued at more than $1 million.

The crew at Delta Dental enjoys employee appreciation week and lots of treats — ice cream day, holiday parties, coffee and smoothie day and hot chocolate day — offset with a team rowing event at Devon Boathouse and an onsite wellness area with treadmills, a bike, free weights and an elliptical machine. The company pays for flu shots for employees and their dependents.

There is also an array of programs to help employees with smoking cessation, mental health and work-life balance issues and gambling addiction.

Delta Dental employees feel good about the caring corporate culture, and the corporate culture cares about them. Many employees enjoy half-day and casual Fridays. The company holds an annual, seven-day celebration, Employee Appreciation Week, which is dedicated to thanking staff. Each year, there is a new theme around which events, games, food, contests, giveaways and company décor is planned.

17. Industrial Controls of Oklahoma, LLC



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Tulsa

Website: ico-llc.com

Year Founded: 1980

Company Leader: Michael Huckaby, manager

Status: Private

Employees in State: 80

Industrial Controls of Oklahoma, LLC (ICO) is an industrial electrical contractor that furnishes electrical construction services to large corporate customers in the northeastern Oklahoma region. Its projects and expertise span everything electrical, from the smallest electrical measurement signals to the largest incoming power lines at thousands of volts.

ICO was founded in 1980, and its reputation for delivering quality work on difficult projects allowed the company to expand its customer base and our product offerings.

ICO tackled larger and larger projects and continued to grow. The company has seen an increase in the amount of activity in the electrical construction field. Multiple large projects have placed a strain on the local labor pool, which is why ICO has prioritized creating a workplace in which employees thrive.

As ICO grew, it developed this mission statement: Powering Industry-Empowering People. “Powering industry” refers to the work done for customers. “Empowering people” refers to ICO’s commitment to its employees. ICO wants to help people build careers, teaching them the skills that will allow them to grow and tackle more challenging projects and positions. ICO is a place where people want to build their careers for the long-term. The company’s culture, programs and training are intentionally planned to help people reach and expand their full potential.

Those goals are taken from concept to reality with a four-day workweek with flexible time off; an in-house educational system, ICO University, offers many career development programs; there are annual summer and holiday company parties and paid time off to volunteer with community service partners; and practical programs like a tool discount, college reimbursement programs and safety recognition lunches. There is a wide array of incentives and bonuses available to employees at all levels. The company also has a robust matching retirement plan.

Mike Huckaby’s goal for his company is to be a world-class industrial electrical contractor with motivated, dedicated employees who are immersed in their craft and constantly striving to become better. He is well on his way, a fact he attributes in part to having high-wattage, dedicated employees.

“We leverage our vast electrical knowledge and combine it with the superior craftsmanship of our employees to deliver superior construction results,” Huckaby said”

18. Vox Printing



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: voxprint.com

Year Founded: 1971

Company Leader: LaVerna Reid, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 67

For more than 46 years, Vox Printing has been a leader in the printing of materials — tray liners, placemats, coupons, direct mail pieces and newspaper inserts — for quick-service restaurants. Vox also prints promotional items like bag stuffers and pads.

The company has developed equipment and procedures to produce quality products while being efficient. That, combined with being located in the heart of the country, allows Vox to offer great freight rates.

“Vox Printing is a wonderful workplace because of our wonderful people,” said LaVerna Reid, CEO. “We always strive to treat each other well, and that translates into treating our customers and suppliers well. We value each other’s gifts and talents and try to put them to the best use.”

Vox recently expanded its facility and has begun production of folding cartons. Its employees are excited about the new products and are making the learning curve a short one by offering suggestions and finding ways to produce better quality more efficiently. Vox employees are the heart of the company and have created a great, contagious work ethic.

If Vox hits its annual revenue goal, which it has the last few years, employees receive a $1,000 bonus. There are also production bonuses in the form of gift cards as goals are met.

One of the more unique perks is its company chaplain. A pastor visits each week for confidential mental, emotional and spiritual guidance.

To make sure the company lives up to one of its mottos, “We enjoy working and are enjoyable to work with,” a yearly Employee Etiquette program covers such things as sexual harassment and tolerance of behavioral and cultural differences.

One hundred percent of employee health insurance premiums are paid by the company, and the vice president of production makes each employee a cake on his or her birthday.

Working off that birthday cake is also encouraged. The Vox workout room is equipped with treadmills and weights, and employees’ families are welcome to use it, too.

Showers and towel service are provided. There are employee-led boot camp classes, a racquetball court that can be converted to basketball or volleyball court, a disc golf course and soccer and softball fields. There is also a playground and walking paths around the Vox campus.

19. Roderick H. Polston



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: irshelpoklahoma.com

Year Founded: 2001

Company Leader: Roderick H. Polston, president and senior attorney

Status: Private

Employees in State: 69

Roderick H. Polston helps individuals and business owners who owe money to the IRS or state. It is one of the largest tax resolution firms in the country and successfully resolved nearly 2,000 cases in 2015.

The firm has over 80 employees in seven offices spanning two states. Polston’s passion for his employees and clients does not stop at the front door of his office.

Polston’s Servant Heart Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to causes in Oklahoma. Although the firm is pleased with the recognition it has received from its many business and legal accomplishments, the employees at Polston are most proud of giving back to the communities they serve.

Empathy is a quality that Polston possesses in abundance, and he looks for it in his employees as well. Polston and his staff often go above and beyond their normal services to help their clients. Over the holidays, the firm provided support for a pro bono client who is in a devastating situation. “I work with a woman whose husband committed suicide, and her daughters are [fighting drug addiction], so she’s taking care of her grandkids alone,” Polston said. “For Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, my employees and I were thrilled to be able to provide dinner [and] presents and pay their bills for a few months.”

In addition to annual Christmas family donations, Polston’s staff enjoys celebrating one another through the Employee of the Month program and the Innovator of the Year award, wherein employees submit ideas to improve the firm. The top winner receives a trip to New York City, and runner-ups receive gift cards. Company happy hours and office or department potlucks add to the family feeling of the business.

“As an employer, we feel an obligation to the quality of life we provide to our team through the work that they do,” Polston said. “We stress the importance of each individual maximizing their potential through work that is satisfying, fulfilling and in line with their life’s purpose. We strive to exemplify a work environment that is innovative, ambitious, productive, fun and values community service. Our goal is to invest in our team and our team to invest in us so we may all become the best versions of ourselves.”

20. Republic Bank & Trust



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Norman

Website: rbt.com

Year Founded: 1988

Company Leader: Chuck R. Thompson, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 156

Republic Bank & Trust’s mission is “to create vibrant communities in which we would want to live ourselves. We pledge to help all customers and all our bankers be financially secure, constantly delighted and committed to the community, and we will generate strong capital to support these efforts.”

The bank was established in 1988, and in the years since, it has opened locations in Norman, Noble and south Oklahoma City. It is the only bank originally chartered in Norman, which means it’s the only one not owned by out-of-towners.

“As a community bank, we believe that it is both our responsibility to make our community better and our privilege to serve. Being successful depends on the effort of each and every Republic Banker,” said Chuck R. Thompson, president & CEO. “In that regard, we feel strongly that our best assets go home each night.”

Republic Bank is all about incentives. It has established a performance-based incentive (PBI) program, which compensates bankers based upon their individual job performance with a bank financial performance component included as well. Republic offers a referral incentive program for a variety of services that the bank provides, and the program provides monthly or quarterly payouts to bankers for each qualified and sold referral. Republic has a merit-based program that allows bankers the chance to be recognized for exhibiting one or all of our core values of attitude, accuracy and action. Those recognized receive a financial bonus and obtain a traveling trophy.

The company is a partner in education with two Norman elementary schools. Republic bankers are paid for time to serve as test proctors and assist at various school events throughout the year. Republic is a Pacesetter organization for the United Way of Norman and also is a sponsor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters event Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

Republic hosts an annual health fair in which all bankers have the opportunity to receive free health screenings and healthy lifestyle education.

Bankers also have access to the professional, health and wellness reimbursement program. This program allows employees the ability to submit receipts for reimbursement to the bank for the purchase of fitness- and wellness-related items. They also are eligible for discounts at local fitness centers, such as YMCA and The Health Club of Norman, a Norman Regional Health System. For many years, Republic has been a Certified Healthy Business.

“Republic is who we are today because of our bankers,” Thompson said. “They are exceptional. It is a privilege to work with this talented and dedicated team, and I am proud to say that our community is better because Republic Bankers are here.”

21. BIS



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Edmond

Website: bisok.com

Year Founded: 1986

Company Leader: Danny Rotelli, president and CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 87

BIS is a full-service information technology provider and integrator of high-quality document and data management systems.

Since its founding in 1986, the company has continually kept pace with the ever-changing tech landscape. BIS’ solutions portfolio is one of the most diverse and trusted in the industry and includes content management systems; IT infrastructure solutions such as network systems, security and risk prevention systems and servers and storage; and software like Grōōper, DuProcess, ReelView, Formsoft and AX Arsenal. In addition, BIS also offers records conversion services from paper, film or micrographics to easily manageable digital formats.

“I am so proud that BIS continues to make the Best Places to Work list in Oklahoma. When it comes to our industry, I have said many times that the pool of talent in Oklahoma is deep,” said Danny Rotelli, president and CEO. “Knowing that BIS employees are happy in their workplace, feel like they’re contributing and appreciate our upbeat, unique and productive workplace is extremely rewarding. Our team members are our greatest assets, and we are committed to continuing to look for ways to make BIS a family-friendly place that our employees are proud to call their home away from home.”

Employees love having the freedom to do their work without being micromanaged or made to feel like they’re in a corporate environment. BIS’ great benefits package, generous bonuses, company-owned mobile food trailer that regularly caters meals for employees, stress relievers like a pingpong table and video games, random parties, events, gatherings and product challenges that can award up to $1,500 for creative uses for BIS products and/or services open to sales, development and professional services make it feel far from corporate.

“In addition to being named a perennial Best Places to Work, the homegrown solutions BIS employees continue to turn out for companies on a national basis just keeps getting better,” Rotelli said. “Case in point, Grōōper, the world’s only information processing and business intelligence tool, was just named the 2016 Oklahoma Innovation of the Year. We sure couldn’t do it without the great talent we find in our right here in Oklahoma.”

22. Gemini Industries, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: El Reno

Website: gemini-coatings.com

Year Founded: 1964

Company Leader: David Warren, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 107

El Reno’s Gemini Industries, Inc. was founded by William H. Smith in 1964 and offers a complete line of wood finishing products and support materials including varnishes, lacquers, stains, touch-up and repair, primers and sealers, urethanes, acrylics and exterior wood stains.

Each Gemini product and service offers a promise exemplified in the company’s slogan, “Finish with excellence.” Each Gemini Industries co-owner is committed, every day, to backing up that promise. Gemini is employee-owned. It began the process of becoming employee-owned in 1984 and completed it in 2003.

Gemini industries maintains support distribution facilities in Harrisonburg, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Sparks, Nevada, with each facility offering key support to the overall Gemini product line and customer service system. Gemini industries also operates a trucking company, an aerosol manufacturing business, a commodities distribution business and a touch-up materials product line.

“Gemini Industries, Inc. is a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma because we empower each of our 150-plus employee-owners,” said Jerry Nelson, Gemini human resource generalist. “Gemini has been in business for 52 years and became 100 percent employee-owned in 2003. Since that time, Gemini has adopted an open-book management style that empowers all employee-owners to make a difference in the way the company is run.”

Each employee-owner’s opinion matters.

“Some of our best business decisions have come from employee-owners working on the floor of our manufacturing plant, because they are the ones who know what an impact these decisions can make,” Nelson said.

At Gemini Industries, Inc. each employee-owner is encouraged to be involved and to run the company as if it were their own, because it really is their own.

“Empowerment is what makes Gemini Industries, Inc. different from other companies, and makes it one of the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma,” Nelson said.

At the top of the list of programs that employee-owners love the best is the profit-sharing program. Runners up include a bevy of benefits like employee-owner anniversary celebrations; annual golf, basketball, softball and bowling tournaments; company reimbursement for gym memberships and weight loss programs; monthly incentives; cash awards for reaching milestones; lunch-and-learns; a health fair with free flu shots; and a chili cookoff.

23. Foundation HealthCare, Inc.



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: fndh.com

Year Founded: 1996

Company Leader: Stanton Nelson, CEO

Status: Public

Employees in State: 112

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Foundation HealthCare, Inc. owns and/or operates four surgical hospitals and 10 surgery centers in seven states. Physicians who operate in these facilities provide general surgeries and also work in specialties including orthopedics, neurosurgery, pain management, podiatry, gynecology, optometry, gastroenterology and pediatric ENT (tubes/adenoids).

“We are very excited to, once again, be named as one of the top places to work in Oklahoma,” said Stanton Nelson, CEO. “This award is a positive reflection of the close working relationships between our employees, partners and patients.”

Foundation HealthCare Inc.’s management seeks to operate each facility efficiently and effectively so patients receive high-quality, cost-effective care. The Foundation team seeks to improve the performance of each hospital by recruiting physicians to operate in its facilities and incorporating additional services into their markets. These additional service lines, such as toxicology, wound care, sleep management, radiology and imaging, truly make the Foundation specialty hospital’s environment unique.

Foundation HealthCare is an industry-leading surgical hospital and ambulatory surgical center management and development company focused on partnering with physicians and employees to create an outstanding patient experience while maximizing partner and shareholder value.

Foundation HealthCare keeps things fresh with monthly birthday/anniversary celebrations, an executive cookout, a Thanksgiving potluck and Christmas parties. In the summer, employees enjoy casual dress.

There are Oklahoma City Thunder tickets, gym membership reimbursements, Christmas bonuses and even a popcorn machine and shuffleboard court in the break room.

The company goes to great lengths to create a family culture. It values its employees and the tremendous work they do to serve the company’s partners (physicians) and their patients.

Employees are provided flexible working hours along with a full benefits package including stock in the organization. There is also tuition reimbursement for those employees seeking to attain their college degrees and lots of opportunity to attend educational conferences and seminars. Foundation financially supports employees’ certification education and testing, resulting in many of its employees being certified in their fields of expertise.

“We believe that our employees are the key to Foundation’s success,” Nelson said. “Our employees have a voice in our organization and they bring energy and drive each day to make Foundation the successful organization that it is.”

24. MONSCIERGE USA LLC



U.S. Corporate Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Website: monscierge.com

Year Founded: 2009

Company Leader: Marcus Robinson, CEO

Status: Private

Employees in State: 38

Imagine yourself in a totally unfamiliar city. What’s the simplest way to figure out what local retailers, eateries and venues have to offer? If your hotel is smart, like the 1,500 MONSCIERGE-using hotels out there, it offers you the services of this innovative Oklahoma City company, which has built a platform and app that connects people with the information they need when traveling.

Or as the company’s founder puts it, MONSCIERGE USA LLC is a software company dedicated to empower the hospitality industry with easy-to-use, easy-to-scale and affordable tools to better their guests’ entire journey.

MONSCIERGE USA LLC connects travelers to the information they want, including great curated local recommendations around the world and intelligent tools for travelers to communicate with their local hosts instantly and efficiently, throughout the entire guest journey.

Those curated recommendations can be accessed by travelers on lobby touchscreens, mobile devices, Apple watches and web platforms managed from one cloud-based central point.

“At MONSCIERGE, it is crucial to make the workplace a great environment as a great environment fosters innovation, collaboration and teamwork. The environment promotes an attitude among the team,” said Marcus Robinson, CEO. “Attitude is the single most important factor to achieving full potential as it relates to creativity, personal growth and achieving overall objectives. Each day, we aspire to change an industry with tools that even we would want to use. The MONSCIERGE environment brings innovative solutions to life which can be scaled around the world, thus impacting the environment of others for the betterment.”

The standout feature of the MONSCIERGE workplace is its friendliness and flexibility. Employees set their own work schedules. There are cookies on Thursdays and surprise pancake days. The work is fulfilling and challenging, and MONSCIERGE will help employees further their educations.

There are several lucrative bonus opportunities available to all employees. The Testimonial Letter Bonus puts $150 in an employee’s wallet when they receive a reference letter from a client.

Performance bonuses starting at $500 are also available and compensate the hard work and diligence of the company’s employees.