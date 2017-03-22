Best of Business Winner 2017 List

March 22, 2017
okc.BIZ announces top honoree for Best of Business Awards 2017 Presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail
Oklahoma City, OK – okc.BIZ announced the top honoree in 25 Business to Business categories at Best of Business 2017 awards luncheon held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center. Over 280 members of the OKC metro business community attended this year’s event as the winners and honorees were announced and presented their Best of Business 2017 awards. Michael Morrison, president of Comtech Design Print Mail touched on how successful businesses treat their staff like family, which encourages them to take a vested interest in the business’ success. Mark Kranenburg, airports director for Oklahoma City Department of Airports, shared with the audience the great work and development underway and planned for OKC airports.
Below are the honorees in each category listed in alphabetical order; the company that got the most votes is underlined:
Best Commercial Bank or Financing Sources
Bank of Oklahoma
BancFirst
MidFirst Bank
Regent Bank
Republic Bank & Trust
Best Web Design and Services
Levant Technologies
Freestyle Creative
McMahon Marketing
s design, inc.
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Commercial Architecture Firms
Frankfurt Short Bruza
fitzsimmons architects
GSB, Inc.
Krittenbrink Architecture LLC
TAP Architecture
Best Public Relations Firms
Jones Public Relations, Inc.
Anglin Public Relations
Freestyle Creative
Koch Communications
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Employer Group Medical Insurance Providers
BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma
Aetna
Cigna
INSURICA
United Healthcare
Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institutions
Sandler Training of Oklahoma
Dale Carnegie Training
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Professional Development Institute, Oklahoma City Community College
University of Central Oklahoma
Best Advertising Agencies
VI Marketing and Branding
Ackerman McQueen
Freestyle Creative
Jordan Advertising
McMahon Marketing
Best CPA or Accounting Firms for a Business
Eide Bailly LLP
BKD CPAs & Advisors
HoganTaylor LLP
Hyde & Company CPAs PC
Matthew Mann CPA PLLC
Best Local Places for a Business Event
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
21c Museum Hotel
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma
Skirvin Hilton Hotel
Best Caterers for a Company Event
Aunt Pittypat’s Catering
Abbey Road Catering
Running Wild Catering
Sooner Legends Banquet & Catering Services
The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City
Best Information Technology Management Companies
InterWorks, Inc.
DMC Services
Dobson Technologies
Smart Computing Technology, LLC
Standards I.T.
Best Event Rental & Planning Companies
factor 110 | 110 events
Conventions & More
Eventures
LimeLight Productions
Marianne’s Rentals for Special Events
Best Commercial Law Firms
Durbin, Larimore and Bialick, P.C.
Blau Law Firm
Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys and Counselors at Law
McAfee & Taft
Spencer Fane LLP
Best Places for a Company Retreat
Chickasaw Retreat & Conference Center
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma
Sooner Bowling Center
The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa
Best Commercial Construction Companies
DBG Construction LLC
Alliance Property Development
Lingo Construction
Precision Builders
Smith and Pickel
Best Commercial Sign Companies
Blue Diamond Signs
FastSigns
Industrial Signs & Neon
J&B Graphics
Signs Now
Best Local Commercial Insurance Agencies
Garner Insurance Company
Bradford Willis, Farmers Insurance
INSURICA
NFP Corporate Services
Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds
Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Companies
Northstar Properties
Baker First CRE Services
Midtown Renaissance
Price Edwards & Company
RentKing, LLC
Best Agencies for Business Travel
Travel With Kathy
AAA
Bentley Hedges Travel
Journey House Travel Inc.
WorldTravelService
Best Business Furniture / Equipment / Supplies Companies
Stow’s Office Furniture
Copelin’s Office Supplies
Galleria Furniture
Scott Rice
Smart Image Systems
Best Promotional Products Companies
Moisant Promotional Products
IMAGENation Promotional Group, Inc.
Impressions Printing
Lure Promo
SmithDryden
Best Business-Related Nonprofits
Oklahoma Venture Forum
Better Business Bureau
Chickasaw Nation Department of Health
HeartLine
Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits
Best Commercial Graphic Design Firms
Freestyle Creative
Levant Technologies
McMahon Marketing
s design inc
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Local Investment Advisors or Providers for a Business
Eide Bailly Financial Services
Cameron Financial
DM Wealth Management
Gorton Financial Group
Scott Dunn, Opes One Advisors