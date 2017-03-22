Best of Business Winner 2017 List

March 22, 2017

okc.BIZ announces top honoree for Best of Business Awards 2017 Presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail

Oklahoma City, OK – okc.BIZ announced the top honoree in 25 Business to Business categories at Best of Business 2017 awards luncheon held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center. Over 280 members of the OKC metro business community attended this year’s event as the winners and honorees were announced and presented their Best of Business 2017 awards. Michael Morrison, president of Comtech Design Print Mail touched on how successful businesses treat their staff like family, which encourages them to take a vested interest in the business’ success. Mark Kranenburg, airports director for Oklahoma City Department of Airports, shared with the audience the great work and development underway and planned for OKC airports.

Below are the honorees in each category listed in alphabetical order; the company that got the most votes is underlined:

Best Commercial Bank or Financing Sources

Bank of Oklahoma

BancFirst

MidFirst Bank

Regent Bank

Republic Bank & Trust

Best Web Design and Services

Levant Technologies

Freestyle Creative

McMahon Marketing

s design, inc.

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Commercial Architecture Firms

Frankfurt Short Bruza

fitzsimmons architects

GSB, Inc.

Krittenbrink Architecture LLC

TAP Architecture

Best Public Relations Firms

Jones Public Relations, Inc.

Anglin Public Relations

Freestyle Creative

Koch Communications

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Employer Group Medical Insurance Providers

BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma

Aetna

Cigna

INSURICA

United Healthcare

Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institutions

Sandler Training of Oklahoma

Dale Carnegie Training

Francis Tuttle Technology Center

Professional Development Institute, Oklahoma City Community College

University of Central Oklahoma

Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institutions

Sandler Training of Oklahoma

Dale Carnegie Training

Francis Tuttle Technology Center

Professional Development Institute, Oklahoma City Community College

University of Central Oklahoma

Best Advertising Agencies

VI Marketing and Branding

Ackerman McQueen

Freestyle Creative

Jordan Advertising

McMahon Marketing

Best CPA or Accounting Firms for a Business

Eide Bailly LLP

BKD CPAs & Advisors

HoganTaylor LLP

Hyde & Company CPAs PC

Matthew Mann CPA PLLC

Best Local Places for a Business Event

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

21c Museum Hotel

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma

Skirvin Hilton Hotel

Best Caterers for a Company Event

Aunt Pittypat’s Catering

Abbey Road Catering

Running Wild Catering

Sooner Legends Banquet & Catering Services

The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City

Best Information Technology Management Companies

InterWorks, Inc.

DMC Services

Dobson Technologies

Smart Computing Technology, LLC

Standards I.T.

Best Event Rental & Planning Companies

factor 110 | 110 events

Conventions & More

Eventures

LimeLight Productions

Marianne’s Rentals for Special Events

Best Commercial Law Firms

Durbin, Larimore and Bialick, P.C.

Blau Law Firm

Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys and Counselors at Law

McAfee & Taft

Spencer Fane LLP

Best Places for a Company Retreat

Chickasaw Retreat & Conference Center

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma

Sooner Bowling Center

The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa

Best Commercial Construction Companies

DBG Construction LLC

Alliance Property Development

Lingo Construction

Precision Builders

Smith and Pickel

Best Commercial Sign Companies

Blue Diamond Signs

FastSigns

Industrial Signs & Neon

J&B Graphics

Signs Now

Best Local Commercial Insurance Agencies

Garner Insurance Company

Bradford Willis, Farmers Insurance

INSURICA

NFP Corporate Services

Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds

Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Companies

Northstar Properties

Baker First CRE Services

Midtown Renaissance

Price Edwards & Company

RentKing, LLC

Best Agencies for Business Travel

Travel With Kathy

AAA

Bentley Hedges Travel

Journey House Travel Inc.

WorldTravelService

Best Business Furniture / Equipment / Supplies Companies

Stow’s Office Furniture

Copelin’s Office Supplies

Galleria Furniture

Scott Rice

Smart Image Systems

Best Promotional Products Companies

Moisant Promotional Products

IMAGENation Promotional Group, Inc.

Impressions Printing

Lure Promo

SmithDryden

Best Business-Related Nonprofits

Oklahoma Venture Forum

Better Business Bureau

Chickasaw Nation Department of Health

HeartLine

Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits

Best Commercial Graphic Design Firms

Freestyle Creative

Levant Technologies

McMahon Marketing

s design inc

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Local Investment Advisors or Providers for a Business

Eide Bailly Financial Services

Cameron Financial

DM Wealth Management

Gorton Financial Group

Scott Dunn, Opes One Advisors