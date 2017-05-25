Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Moves to The Journal Record

OKC.BIZ and The Journal Record have announced the local media partner for Best Places To Work in Oklahoma 2017 will be The Journal Record.

There will be no changes to the selection program and registration process and it will continue to be operated by Best Companies Group. The Journal Record will work as the marketing and event organizer in Oklahoma for the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Program.

Best Companies Group is a division and The Journal Record is an affiliate of Bridge Tower Media.

Please contact Sarah Barrow with The Journal Record with any questions for 2017 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma. She can be reached at this email sbarrow@journalrecord.com or by phone 405-278-2845

Information about the program is available at www.bestplacestoworkok.com