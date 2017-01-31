okc.BIZ Best of Business 2017 Honorees Announced

Oklahoma City, OK – okc.BIZ is proud to announce this year’s honorees for 2017 Best of Business. Voting for the tenth annual okc.BIZ 2017 Best of Business awards presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail has ended and the top five honorees in 25 categories has been determined. This list below is in alphabetical order.

The okc.BIZ Best of Business program recognizes local businesses chosen by their peers.

A plumber needs a banker and an architect needs an accountant. Best of Business offers business owners and managers an opportunity to voice their opinion on who they choose for preferred business-to-business partners. Votes were cast online July 2016 through January 25, 2017 for their favorite suppliers and business partners.

All honorees will be recognized and those receiving the most votes cast from among their peers in each category receive special recognition on stage at the March 16, 2017 awards luncheon. This year’s event will be held at the Embassy Suites Downtown Medical District. We are excited to announce Mark Kranenburg, airports director for Oklahoma City Department of Airports, will be our keynote speaker. Find event and ticket information at www.gazettetickets.com.



Best Commercial Bank or Financing Source

BancFirst

Bank of Oklahoma

MidFirst Bank

Regent Bank

Republic Bank & Trust

Best Web Design and Services

Freestyle Creative

Levant Technologies

McMahon Marketing

s design, inc.

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Commercial Architecture Firm

fitzsimmons architects

Frankfurt Short Bruza

GSB, Inc.

Krittenbrink Architecture LLC

TAP Architecture

Best Public Relations Firm

Anglin Public Relations

Freestyle Creative

Jones Public Relations, Inc.

Koch Communications

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Employer Group Medical Insurance Provider

Aetna

BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma

Cigna

INSURICA

United Healthcare

Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institution

Dale Carnegie Training

Francis Tuttle Technology Center

Professional Development Institute, Oklahoma City Community College

Sandler Training of Oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma

Best Advertising Agency

Ackerman McQueen

Freestyle Creative

Jordan Advertising

McMahon Marketing

VI Marketing and Branding

Best CPA or Accounting Firm for Businesses

BKD

Eide Bailly LLP

HoganTaylor LLP

Hyde & Company CPAs PC

Matthew Mann CPA PPLC

Best Local Place for a Business Event

21c Museum Hotel

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma

Skirvin Hilton Hotel

Best Commercial Real Estate Company

Baker First CRE Services

Equity Realty

Keller Williams Realty

NAI Sullivan Group

Rieger Realty, LLC.

Best Caterer for Company Event

Abbey Road Catering

Aunt Pittypat’s Catering

Running Wild Catering

Sooner Legends Banquet & Catering Services

The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City

Best Information Technology Management Company

DMC Services

Dobson Technologies

InterWorks Inc.

Smart Computing Technology, LLC

Standards I.T.

Best Event Rental & Planning Company

Conventions & More

Eventures

factor 110 | 110 events

Limelight Productions, Inc.

Marianne’s Rentals for Special Events

Best Commercial Law Firm

Blau Law Firm

Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys and Counselors at Law

Durbin, Larimore and Bialick, P.C.

McAfee & Taft

Spencer Fane LLP

Best Place for a Company Retreat

Chickasaw Retreat & Conference Center

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma

Sooner Bowling Center

The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa

Best Commercial Construction Company

Alliance Property Development

DBG Construction

Lingo Construction

Precision Builders

Smith and Pickel

Best Commercial Sign Company

Blue Diamond Signs

FastSigns

Industrial Signs & Neon

J&B Graphics

Signs Now

Best Local Commercial Insurance Agency

Bradford Willis, Farmers Insurance

Garner Insurance Company

INSURICA

NFP Corporate Services

Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds

Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Company

Baker CRE Services

Midtown Renaissance

Northstar Properties

Price Edwards & Company

RentKing, LLC

Best Agency for Business Travel

AAA

Bentley Hedges Travel

Journey House Travel Inc.

Travel With Kathy

WorldTravelService

Best Furniture / Equipment / Supplies for your Business

Copelin’s Office Supplies

Galleria Furniture

Scott Rice

Smart Image Systems

Stow’s Office Furniture

Best Promotional Products Company

IMAGENation Promotional Group, Inc.

Impressions Printing

Lure Promo

Moisant Promotional Products

SmithDryden

Business Related Non Profit

Better Business Bureau

Chickasaw Nation Department of Health

HeartLine

Oklahoma Center for Non Profits

Oklahoma Venture Forum

Best Commercial Graphic Design Firm

Freestyle Creative

Levant Technologies

McMahon Marketing

s design inc

VI Marketing and Branding

Best Local Investment Advisor or Provider for Businesses

Cameron Financial

DM Wealth Management

Eide Bailly LLP – Financial Services

Gorton Financial

Scott Dunn, Opes One Advisors