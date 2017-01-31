okc.BIZ Best of Business 2017 Honorees Announced

Oklahoma City, OK – okc.BIZ is proud to announce this year’s honorees for 2017 Best of Business. Voting for the tenth annual okc.BIZ 2017 Best of Business awards presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail has ended and the top five honorees in 25 categories has been determined. This list below is in alphabetical order.
The okc.BIZ Best of Business program recognizes local businesses chosen by their peers.
A plumber needs a banker and an architect needs an accountant. Best of Business offers business owners and managers an opportunity to voice their opinion on who they choose for preferred business-to-business partners. Votes were cast online July 2016 through January 25, 2017 for their favorite suppliers and business partners.
All honorees will be recognized and those receiving the most votes cast from among their peers in each category receive special recognition on stage at the March 16, 2017 awards luncheon. This year’s event will be held at the Embassy Suites Downtown Medical District. We are excited to announce Mark Kranenburg, airports director for Oklahoma City Department of Airports, will be our keynote speaker. Find event and ticket information at www.gazettetickets.com.
Best Commercial Bank or Financing Source
BancFirst
Bank of Oklahoma
MidFirst Bank
Regent Bank
Republic Bank & Trust
Best Web Design and Services
Freestyle Creative
Levant Technologies
McMahon Marketing
s design, inc.
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Commercial Architecture Firm
fitzsimmons architects
Frankfurt Short Bruza
GSB, Inc.
Krittenbrink Architecture LLC
TAP Architecture
Best Public Relations Firm
Anglin Public Relations
Freestyle Creative
Jones Public Relations, Inc.
Koch Communications
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Employer Group Medical Insurance Provider
Aetna
BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma
Cigna
INSURICA
United Healthcare
Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institution
Dale Carnegie Training
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Professional Development Institute, Oklahoma City Community College
Sandler Training of Oklahoma
University of Central Oklahoma
Best Advertising Agency
Ackerman McQueen
Freestyle Creative
Jordan Advertising
McMahon Marketing
VI Marketing and Branding
Best CPA or Accounting Firm for Businesses
BKD
Eide Bailly LLP
HoganTaylor LLP
Hyde & Company CPAs PC
Matthew Mann CPA PPLC
Best Local Place for a Business Event
21c Museum Hotel
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma
Skirvin Hilton Hotel
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
Baker First CRE Services
Equity Realty
Keller Williams Realty
NAI Sullivan Group
Rieger Realty, LLC.
Best Caterer for Company Event
Abbey Road Catering
Aunt Pittypat’s Catering
Running Wild Catering
Sooner Legends Banquet & Catering Services
The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City
Best Information Technology Management Company
DMC Services
Dobson Technologies
InterWorks Inc.
Smart Computing Technology, LLC
Standards I.T.
Best Event Rental & Planning Company
Conventions & More
Eventures
factor 110 | 110 events
Limelight Productions, Inc.
Marianne’s Rentals for Special Events
Best Commercial Law Firm
Blau Law Firm
Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys and Counselors at Law
Durbin, Larimore and Bialick, P.C.
McAfee & Taft
Spencer Fane LLP
Best Place for a Company Retreat
Chickasaw Retreat & Conference Center
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Oklahoma Memorial Union – University of Oklahoma
Sooner Bowling Center
The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa
Best Commercial Construction Company
Alliance Property Development
DBG Construction
Lingo Construction
Precision Builders
Smith and Pickel
Best Commercial Sign Company
Blue Diamond Signs
FastSigns
Industrial Signs & Neon
J&B Graphics
Signs Now
Best Local Commercial Insurance Agency
Bradford Willis, Farmers Insurance
Garner Insurance Company
INSURICA
NFP Corporate Services
Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds
Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Company
Baker CRE Services
Midtown Renaissance
Northstar Properties
Price Edwards & Company
RentKing, LLC
Best Agency for Business Travel
AAA
Bentley Hedges Travel
Journey House Travel Inc.
Travel With Kathy
WorldTravelService
Best Furniture / Equipment / Supplies for your Business
Copelin’s Office Supplies
Galleria Furniture
Scott Rice
Smart Image Systems
Stow’s Office Furniture
Best Promotional Products Company
IMAGENation Promotional Group, Inc.
Impressions Printing
Lure Promo
Moisant Promotional Products
SmithDryden
Business Related Non Profit
Better Business Bureau
Chickasaw Nation Department of Health
HeartLine
Oklahoma Center for Non Profits
Oklahoma Venture Forum
Best Commercial Graphic Design Firm
Freestyle Creative
Levant Technologies
McMahon Marketing
s design inc
VI Marketing and Branding
Best Local Investment Advisor or Provider for Businesses
Cameron Financial
DM Wealth Management
Eide Bailly LLP – Financial Services
Gorton Financial
Scott Dunn, Opes One Advisors