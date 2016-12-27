okc.BIZ Best of Business Voting Continues. Vote Now!

Voting for the tenth annual okc.BIZ Best of Business Awards presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail is available for you to vote for your favorites.
A banker needs health insurance and an architect needs an accountant. We are asking businesses to share their preferred business-to-business partners in 25 category industries.
Votes for favorite suppliers and business partners are cast online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r
Best of Business honorees who are voted in the top five within each category will receive an award at the annual awards luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the Embassy Suites Medical District on March 16, 2017. Winners will also be recognized online at okc.BIZ and in Oklahoma Gazette s March 22, 2017 edition.
Current and previous years Best of Business honorees can be found on okc.BIZ. Call (405) 528-6000 for more information.
Voting will be open until February 3, 2017 for the following categories:
Best Commercial Bank or Financing Source
Best Web Design & Services
Best Architecture Firm
Best Public Relations Firm
Best Group Medical Insurance Provider
Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institution
Best Advertising Agency
Best CPA or Accounting Firm
Best Local Place for a Business Event
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
Best Caterer for a Company Event
Best Information Technology Management Company
Best Event Rental & Planning Company
Best Commercial Law Firm
Best Place for a Company Retreat
Best Commercial Construction Company
Best Commercial Sign Company
Best Local Commercial Insurance Agency
Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Company
Best Agency for Business Travel
Best Office Furniture / Equipment / Sales
Best Promotional Products Company
Best Business Related Nonprofit
Best Graphic Design Firm
Best Local Employer Investment Advisor or Provider
We wish everyone a safe and happy New Year!
The mission of okc.BIZ is to recognize contributions by companies and individuals that enhance and advance the business community in central Oklahoma. okc.BIZ endeavors to accomplish this through three annual programs: Best of Business, Best Places to Work in Oklahoma and Forty Under 40.