okc.BIZ Best of Business Voting Continues. Vote Now!

Voting for the tenth annual okc.BIZ Best of Business Awards presented by Comtech Design Print & Mail is available for you to vote for your favorites.

A banker needs health insurance and an architect needs an accountant. We are asking businesses to share their preferred business-to-business partners in 25 category industries.

Votes for favorite suppliers and business partners are cast online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r /BOB2017

Best of Business honorees who are voted in the top five within each category will receive an award at the annual awards luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the Embassy Suites Medical District on March 16, 2017. Winners will also be recognized online at okc.BIZ and in Oklahoma Gazette s March 22, 2017 edition.

Current and previous years Best of Business honorees can be found on okc.BIZ. Call (405) 528-6000 for more information.

Voting will be open until February 3, 2017 for the following categories:

Best Commercial Bank or Financing Source

Best Web Design & Services

Best Architecture Firm

Best Public Relations Firm

Best Group Medical Insurance Provider

Best Continuing Education or Professional Development Institution

Best Advertising Agency

Best CPA or Accounting Firm

Best Local Place for a Business Event

Best Commercial Real Estate Company

Best Caterer for a Company Event

Best Information Technology Management Company

Best Event Rental & Planning Company

Best Commercial Law Firm

Best Place for a Company Retreat

Best Commercial Construction Company

Best Commercial Sign Company

Best Local Commercial Insurance Agency

Best Commercial Property Management/Leasing Company

Best Agency for Business Travel

Best Office Furniture / Equipment / Sales

Best Promotional Products Company

Best Business Related Nonprofit

Best Graphic Design Firm

Best Local Employer Investment Advisor or Provider

The mission of okc.BIZ is to recognize contributions by companies and individuals that enhance and advance the business community in central Oklahoma. okc.BIZ endeavors to accomplish this through three annual programs: Best of Business, Best Places to Work in Oklahoma and Forty Under 40.