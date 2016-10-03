Best Places to Work 2016 Press Release

okc.BIZ magazine announced the winners of the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma competition last night at its annual awards dinner at the Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City.

The Best Places to Work in Oklahoma program, this year sponsored by Comtech Design Print and Mail, honors the state’s best employers. A third party surveyor, Best Companies Group, collected data from the businesses that entered the competition and then performed employee surveys to determine which companies had the best practices. Areas of examination included: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment and Relationship with Supervisor.

The 2016 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma companies, in ranked order, are:

Large Companies Category

1. Edward Jones

2. Eide Bailly, LLP

3. JE Dunn Construction Company

4. Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

5. Arthur J. Fallagher & Co.

6. INSURICA

7. 180 Medical, Inc.

8. First United Bank

9. Capital One Auto Finance

10. Mars Pet Care U.S.

11. Safelite AutoGlass

12. First Fidelity Bank NA

13. Encompass Home Health and Hospice

14. Cintas Corporation

15. Guardian Security Systems, Inc.

16. CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

Small/Medium Companies Category

1. Foundation Medical Staffing

2. Public Strategies, Inc.

3. Nextep, Inc.

4. Allegiance Credit Union

5. Mercury Network

6. People Source Staffing Professionals

7. InterWorks

8. Southern Oklahoma Technology Center

9. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

10. VI Marketing and Branding

11. Regent Bank

12. TBS Factoring Service, LLC

13. High Plains Technology Center

14. Sunbeam Family Services

15. Swagelok Oklahoma | West Texas

16. Delta Dental of Oklahoma

17. Industrial Controls of Oklahoma, LLC

18. Vox Printing

19. Roderick H. Polston

20. Republic Bank & Trust

21. BIS

22. Gemini Industries, Inc.

23. Foundation Healthcare, Inc.

24. MONSCIERGE USA LLC

okc.BIZ Publisher Bill Bleakley said, “The companies on the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma list truly understand how important strong leadership and a great corporate culture are to the productivity of their business.

Their employees trust them, believe their jobs are secure, and they are encouraged to maintain a work/life balance.”

okc.BIZ announced the rankings of the Best Places to Work finalists at its annual awards reception and dinner held on September 27th at the Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. Winners will be featured on okc.biz, in the official Best Places to Work in Oklahoma awards magazine and inside the September 28 issue of Oklahoma Gazette.

To learn more about Best Places to Work or to submit your company in be in the 2017 Best Places to Work click here.